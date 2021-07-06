Samsung One UI 4 Android 12 announcement could be coming next week

Samsung One UI 4 Android 12 announcement could be coming next week0
In contrast, Android 11 development for the Galaxy S20 family allegedly started in late July last year and the developer beta program opened in September.
Will Samsung officially release One UI 4 during SDC 2021?
Google announced Android 12 in May and some Android devices are now eligible for the second beta. Samsung was expected to open a beta program in October but looking at how things are unfolding, it's entirely possible that it will begin much earlier. By that logic, the Galaxy S21 series could receive Android 12 before December, possibly in November.
Interestingly, the October-November time frame has also been rumored for the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC).
Samsung, which makes one of the best Android phones, is currently at the top of its game when it comes to software updates. The company has extended software support for its device, with some flagships guaranteed five years of security updates. It's also not rare to see Samsung phones get security patches before Google's Pixel phones now.
Android 12 features a streamlined design based on Google's "Material You" design language and is big on privacy-related features.