Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung One UI 4 Android 12 announcement could be coming next week

Anam Hamid
By
Evidence is mounting that Samsung's One UI-based Android 12 update will arrive earlier than expected. According to an imperfect translation of a post by venerated leaked Ice Universe on Chinese social networking website Weibo, we may hear something about Samsung's software skin as early as next week.

Whether he is talking about a teaser or a beta release remains to be seen. The South Korean company is rumored to be ahead of its schedule relative to expectations. The company reportedly began work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 range in June. Later it was reported that development on Android 12 One UI 4.0 was in full swing.

In contrast, Android 11 development for the Galaxy S20 family allegedly started in late July last year and the developer beta program opened in September.

In related news, Samsung's next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will reportedly be released next month, will allegedly ship with One UI 3.1.1 and not One UI 3.5 as previously expected. Samsung devices are currently on One UI 3.1 and the 3.1.1 release number indicates it isn't that big of an update.

Will Samsung officially release One UI 4 during SDC 2021?


Google announced Android 12 in May and some Android devices are now eligible for the second beta. Samsung was expected to open a beta program in October but looking at how things are unfolding, it's entirely possible that it will begin much earlier. By that logic, the Galaxy S21 series could receive Android 12 before December, possibly in November. 

Interestingly, the October-November time frame has also been rumored for the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC)

Samsung, which makes one of the best Android phones, is currently at the top of its game when it comes to software updates. The company has extended software support for its device, with some flagships guaranteed five years of security updates. It's also not rare to see Samsung phones get security patches before Google's Pixel phones now.

Android 12 features a streamlined design based on Google's "Material You" design language and is big on privacy-related features.

