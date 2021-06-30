Samsung's snazzy Galaxy Z Flip 3 could start at an even lower price than previously rumored

















While a cancellation largely caused by the highly publicized chip shortage that's reportedly hurting everyone from Intel to Qualcomm, Samsung, and Apple is not to be ruled out, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 4G does have a chance of eventually seeing daylight , at least in select global markets.









Incredibly enough, the sub-$1,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is expected to pack a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor while sporting a familiar 6.7-inch primary screen with upgraded 120Hz refresh rate support and an expanded 1.8-inch or so cover display.





We can only imagine how stupendously affordable the same handset could end up in the US simply by ditching 5G speeds, which wouldn't even be that big of a sacrifice for many prospective buyers. In the short run, that is, because 5G networks are likely to grow at a faster and faster pace over the next few years.

