$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 21, 2021, 7:32 AM
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Samsung is expected to announce and release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 this August. And a new report claims that the company has set an ambitious shipment target for its next foldables.

Samsung wants to ship 7 million combined Fold 3 and Flip 3 units


The Elec reports that Samsung recently set an ambitious internal target to ship between 6 and 7 million units combined of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 by the end of the year. The South Korean brand expects the compact (and cheaper) Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be the most popular foldable, with Samsung aiming for 4 million units. The more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 could reach 3 million units.

That combined total is more than twice the 2.5 million foldable smartphones Samsung shipped last year, so it’s clear the brand is expecting this category to reach more mainstream consumers with the third generation of products.

The target may seem overly ambitious considering the high prices and lack of mainstream that current foldable devices offer. But it could certainly be reached when you consider the rest of Samsung’s product lineup.

The Galaxy Note series has been axed, meaning Samsung won’t have a traditional flagship lineup this fall. Instead, the company is betting heavily on a more affordable Galaxy S21 FE.

The premium price point that was filled by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra last year will most likely be occupied by the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021. Power users looking for an S Pen-equipped smartphone, on the other hand, will be offered the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It’s worth noting, though, that Samsung missed its foldable shipment target last year by a huge margin — it’s believed the company originally targeted 5 million shipments globally.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: expected features


Per the latest leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be one of the best Samsung phones on the market with a 7.55-inch foldable display that’s rumored to be paired with slim bezels and an under-screen camera. It should support a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, though the same can’t be said for the external panel. Its exact size is unknown at the moment, but it’s likely to support a static 120Hz refresh rate instead.

The foldable smartphone is also expected to bring a triple-camera setup to the tablet. It’ll be redesigned — the design is like recent Sony Xperia cameras — and its specs should match what’s found on the Galaxy S21.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 should sit at the heart of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Hopefully the brand will offer 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard too. Other features reportedly include a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: expected features


Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently one of the best new phones expected in 2021. Reports point to a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display and a 1.4-inch secondary display on the back.

The front of the smartphone won’t look that different from the Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G, but the back is going to receive a big redesign that in a way resembles the design language seen on Google’s old Pixel 2 XL.

The bottom half of the phone and two-thirds of the top area will arrive in your color of choice and the rest will be covered in black glass to disguise the dual-camera setup and extra display. For reference, eight colors are apparently planned: Violet, Green, Beige, Gray, Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
by Victor Hristov,  1
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked
by Iskra Petrova,  8
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked
Best iPad Pro (2021) screen protectors
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Best iPad Pro (2021) screen protectors
The 5G Honor 50 series will officially use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The 5G Honor 50 series will officially use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G
Redmi Note 8 2021 version is officially coming soon
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Redmi Note 8 2021 version is officially coming soon
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
by Joshua Swingle,  8
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Android 12 Preview: The most interesting update in years
Popular stories
You've heard of Apple Stores, now get ready to walk into the first physical Google Store

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A42 5G goes on sale in the US (not a moment too soon)
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless