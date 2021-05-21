Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Samsung wants to ship 7 million combined Fold 3 and Flip 3 units
The Elec reports that Samsung recently set an ambitious internal target to ship between 6 and 7 million units combined of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 by the end of the year. The South Korean brand expects the compact (and cheaper) Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be the most popular foldable, with Samsung aiming for 4 million units. The more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 could reach 3 million units.
The target may seem overly ambitious considering the high prices and lack of mainstream that current foldable devices offer. But it could certainly be reached when you consider the rest of Samsung’s product lineup.
The Galaxy Note series has been axed, meaning Samsung won’t have a traditional flagship lineup this fall. Instead, the company is betting heavily on a more affordable Galaxy S21 FE.
The premium price point that was filled by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra last year will most likely be occupied by the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021. Power users looking for an S Pen-equipped smartphone, on the other hand, will be offered the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
It’s worth noting, though, that Samsung missed its foldable shipment target last year by a huge margin — it’s believed the company originally targeted 5 million shipments globally.
Per the latest leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be one of the best Samsung phones on the market with a 7.55-inch foldable display that’s rumored to be paired with slim bezels and an under-screen camera. It should support a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, though the same can’t be said for the external panel. Its exact size is unknown at the moment, but it’s likely to support a static 120Hz refresh rate instead.
The foldable smartphone is also expected to bring a triple-camera setup to the tablet. It’ll be redesigned — the design is like recent Sony Xperia cameras — and its specs should match what’s found on the Galaxy S21.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 should sit at the heart of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Hopefully the brand will offer 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard too. Other features reportedly include a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging support.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently one of the best new phones expected in 2021. Reports point to a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display and a 1.4-inch secondary display on the back.
The front of the smartphone won’t look that different from the Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G, but the back is going to receive a big redesign that in a way resembles the design language seen on Google’s old Pixel 2 XL.
The bottom half of the phone and two-thirds of the top area will arrive in your color of choice and the rest will be covered in black glass to disguise the dual-camera setup and extra display. For reference, eight colors are apparently planned: Violet, Green, Beige, Gray, Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: expected features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: expected features
