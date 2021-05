Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

The Elec

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: expected features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: expected features

The Galaxy Note series has been axed , meaning Samsung won’t have a traditional flagship lineup this fall. Instead, the company is betting heavily on a more affordable Galaxy S21 FE The premium price point that was filled by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra last year will most likely be occupied by the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021. Power users looking for an S Pen-equipped smartphone, on the other hand, will be offered the Galaxy Z Fold 3.It’s worth noting, though, that Samsung missed its foldable shipment target last year by a huge margin — it’s believed the company originally targeted 5 million shipments globally.Per the latest leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be one of the best Samsung phones on the market with a 7.55-inch foldable display that’s rumored to be paired with slim bezels and an under-screen camera. It should support a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, though the same can’t be said for the external panel. Its exact size is unknown at the moment, but it’s likely to support a static 120Hz refresh rate instead.The foldable smartphone is also expected to bring a triple-camera setup to the tablet. It’ll be redesigned — the design is like recent Sony Xperia cameras — and its specs should match what’s found on the Galaxy S21 Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 should sit at the heart of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Hopefully the brand will offer 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard too. Other features reportedly include a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging support.Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently one of the best new phones expected in 2021 . Reports point to a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display and a 1.4 -inch secondary display on the back.The front of the smartphone won’t look that different from the Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G, but the back is going to receive a big redesign that in a way resembles the design language seen on Google’s old Pixel 2 XL The bottom half of the phone and two-thirds of the top area will arrive in your color of choice and the rest will be covered in black glass to disguise the dual-camera setup and extra display. For reference, eight colors are apparently planned: Violet, Green, Beige, Gray, Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.