Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Is this how Dan Schulman plans to lock more subscribers in at Verizon?

A Verizon subscriber was offered a free Pixel 10 Pro (well, he had to pay $60 for the tax) locking him in for 3 more years.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Verizon
Verizon logo seen on an Android phone in landscape.
Verizon needs to get aggressive to take on T-Mobile. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
When new Verizon CEO Dan Schulman took over from Hans Vestberglate last October, he said that he wanted to make a change in the culture of the carrier by putting customers first instead of profits. He wants to employ AI to help simplify plans and make interactions between Verizon and its subscribers more personalized. The problem that Verizon has been facing over the last few years can be summed up quite simply by comparing Verizon's postpaid phone churn rate during different time periods.

Verizon's postpaid phone churn has been rising (not good)


The churn rate is the percentage of paying subscribers who left Verizon for another carrier. We like to look at that figure as it applies to postpaid phone subscribers since these are the most stable customers of all and aren't looking to switch with every small change in pricing. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Verizon's postpaid phone subscribers had a record-low churn rate of .76%. The figure showed how Verizon had locked in its most valuable customers at that time. During Q4 of 2025, Verizon's postpaid phone churn rate was a much higher .95%.

After twenty years with Verizon, this is the reward I&#039;m offered. | Image by PhoneArena - Is this how Dan Schulman plans to lock more subscribers in at Verizon?
After twenty years with Verizon, this is the reward I'm offered. | Image by PhoneArena

A Verizon subscriber today went on Reddit to reveal that he was surprised to receive a great offer from Verizon. For only the cost of the sales tax on the price of the phone ($60), he would be sent a new Pixel 10 Pro. He would not have to trade in an older phone, nor would he have to subscribe to an additional line. Had Verizon come to me with this opportunity (and mind you, I've been a subscriber for 20 years) I would have agreed to it so fast.

If Verizon offers you a free phone, should you take it?


This is the kind of deal that Schulman should be doing more of, and I'll tell you why. The lucky subscriber who also gets to keep his current plan, will be locking himself into Verizon for three more years. But the customer won't think about that. What he will remember is that Verizon gave him a free phone and all he had to do was pay the sales tax.

Would you take the free Pixel even if it means 3 more years at Verizon?
5 Votes

If you are a Verizon subscriber and receive this offer, should you take it? Well, if you're planning on staying with Verizon for at least three more years, that's one point in favor of taking the deal. Also, if you are a Pixel fan, well that is obviously another good reason for taking Verizon up on the deal. Some Reddit subscribers pointed out that Verizon probably has no issue handing out the Pixel 10 Pro since most customers favor Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy handsets leaving them with a huge inventory of phones they need to get rid of.

Recommended For You

As a long-term Verizon subscriber, I can tell you that if Schulman thinks that Verizon is going to reduce its postpaid phone churn, it needs to come up with a rewards program that rivals T-Mobile Tuesdays. He should not underestimate how T-Mobile Tuesdays can draw in new subscribers and keep them. All Verizon perks for entertainment, such as Netflix and HBO Max; Disney, Hulu, and ESPN+; and Apple Music are $10 per month for each one. T-Mobile offers free Netflix, Hulu, and the MLB app.

For what I pay for my three phone lines and a tablet on Verizon, I could get free Netflix, Hulu, and the MLB app on T-Mobile. Like T-Mobile's infamous commercial starring Billy Bob Thornton, I started with Verizon 20 years ago  because it had the best service back then. That is not the case anymore. Why should I continue to pay for perks that I can get for free from T-T-Mobile? This is the kind of thinking that Dan Schulman is going to have to deal with.

Here is a short list of things to do that Verizon's CEO should consider:

  • Improve the rewards program and include perks that are free, not $10 per month.
  • Offer more free phones to lock in subscribers.
  • Have some sort of forum or newsletter where new and upcoming phones and other mobile devices can be introduced to subscribers to get them excited about upcoming devices.

With AT&T still looking for its identity, and T-Mobile's digital transition getting panned by subscribers, Verizon has an opportunity to make some noise here.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung

Latest News

Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year
Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year
This Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra feature is so goated that other brands are already looking to copy it
This Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra feature is so goated that other brands are already looking to copy it
Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now
Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now
A last-minute surprise for the Galaxy S26 Ultra price has surfaced — but not a good one
A last-minute surprise for the Galaxy S26 Ultra price has surfaced — but not a good one
Is this how Dan Schulman plans to lock more subscribers in at Verizon?
Is this how Dan Schulman plans to lock more subscribers in at Verizon?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless