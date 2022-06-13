Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed in new regulatory docs





Of course, there aren't many sources of inside information on unreleased devices more trustworthy than the Federal Communications Commission. While the FCC's newest certification documents (first reported by 9to5Google ) appear to set a bunch of details on three Samsung products carrying model numbers SM-R900, SM-R910, and SM-R920 firmly in stone, only one of these could ever be described as juicy... or remotely interesting.

Smartwatches need fast charging too





65W. 120W. 150W. 200W. Even with absolutely no context, those numbers are likely to ring a bell or two for many Android phone users right now. But while (certain) handset manufacturers have made great efforts to reach fast charging milestone after milestone first , making a lot of fuss over every new achievement, most smartwatch vendors seem uninterested in advancing that particular field of that particular market.





Many of the same companies are of course involved in both industries, including Samsung. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra several steps behind the competition at charging speeds of up to 45 watts, we're almost surprised to see the Galaxy Watch 5 family confirmed as carrying 10W charging technology.









That's a pleasant surprise, mind you, as last year's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are barely able to get from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity in around two hours with the same 5W charging limitation between them.





In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 7 needs roughly 45 minutes to get its empty tank 80 percent or so full, which is something we can probably expect the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro to match if not exceed in just a couple of months.





Fast charging was one of the Series 7's biggest advertised selling point and key upgrade over 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 , which may have convinced Samsung to take this feature seriously.

A charging speed upgrade goes great with a bigger battery





Aaaand it looks like that's exactly what Galaxy Watch 5 buyers will be getting in August. The diminutive version of the non-Pro Wear OS smartwatch (aka the SM-R900) was revealed all the way back in March to pack a 276mAh cell, up (slightly) from the 247mAh battery currently allowing owners of the 40mm non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 to squeeze (almost) a good day's work on a single charge.





The large Galaxy Watch 5, expected to coincide with the aforementioned SM-R910 model number, could offer a similar upgrade over the 361mAh battery-packing 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 thanks to a 400mAh or so juicer , while the one and only Galaxy Watch 5 Pro variant (aka the SM-R920) is tipped to somehow accommodate a 572mAh cell under its hood.









Now that represents a huge step forward from both the 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic , whose 247 and 361mAh batteries respectively would pale in comparison to what Samsung is preparing for possibly its greatest smartwatch ever.









Speaking of later this year, these FCC approvals may or may not mean the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup is around the corner, as an Unpacked announcement and pre-order start on August 10 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 still seems more likely than, say, a quiet early July launch together with the Galaxy Buds Pro 2





The other details revealed by the FCC, by the way, are Wear OS support (duh!), NFC, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, with no built-in 4G LTE capabilities found... on these particular models.