Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 series will shake things up a bit when it comes to the naming scheme as obviously the separation of a regular and "Classic" version which was, however, better specc'd than its sibling, was a bit confusing.
The new clever timepieces of Samsung will be called the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro to clearly set apart who's boss and, after previewing the Watch 5 imagery in a virtual 3D manner, Evan Blass has leaked their official renders for 91 Mobiles in glorious high resolution images without any watermarks.
A brave soul, without a doubt, whom you can be thankful to for bringing the perfect front, back, and side pictures of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in all colors that they will be available in at launch. Samsung has opened its Galaxy Watch 5 and Z Flip 4 preorder reservations, so you can put a claim on yours right now:
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 colors
- Bora Purple - new color to match your Galaxy S22 in the same Bora hue
- (Pink) Gold
- Graphite
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colors
- Titanium
- Black
As for the other Galaxy Watch 5 specs and features, we expect Samsung to announce that one and a Pro version, both without its signature rotating physical bezel, but with a capacitive one instead.
The more premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available in one size only, 45mm, and be noticeably thicker than last year's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. A huge 500 mAh battery will bring a much longer battery life than on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic whose direct descendent will be the 2022 Watch Pro.
The 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch models complete the picture of a three different 2022 Galaxy Watch models, depending on the size, and Samsung will reportedly be going with premium sapphire crystal material for the screen dover instead of the Gorilla Glass DX that it used before.
The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will be announced at Samsung's August 10 Unpacked event with a release towards the last week of the month at prices hovering around the $300 mark, plus or minus fifty bucks, depending on the model you are going for.
