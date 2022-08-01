Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out









Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 colors





Bora Purple - new color to match your Galaxy S22 in the same Bora hue

(Pink) Gold

Graphite





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colors





Titanium

Black



As for the other Galaxy Watch 5 specs and features, we expect Samsung to announce that one and a Pro version, both without its signature rotating physical bezel, but with a capacitive one instead.





The more premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available in one size only, 45mm, and be noticeably thicker than last year's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. A huge 500 mAh battery will bring a much longer battery life than on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic whose direct descendent will be the 2022 Watch Pro.





The 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch models complete the picture of a three different 2022 Galaxy Watch models, depending on the size, and Samsung will reportedly be going with premium sapphire crystal material for the screen dover instead of the Gorilla Glass DX that it used before.





The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will be announced at Samsung's August 10 Unpacked event with a release towards the last week of the month at prices hovering around the $300 mark, plus or minus fifty bucks, depending on the model you are going for.