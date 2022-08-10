Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more

Samsung just announced a bunch of new devices during its annual August Galaxy Unpacked event, and some of the more notable ones are the Galaxy Watch 5 and its brand new 5 Pro version. Both wearables come with some noteworthy upgrades and look undeniably beautiful in all of their colors. So here is Samsung's latest smartwatches on display!





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro specs









Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in a nutshell





Frankly the Galaxy Watch 5 is quite similar to its predecessor. That said, it has some key upgrades sprinkled here and there that make it a nice refresh of the regular Samsung smartwatch.





Of course, at the forefront we have the larger battery capacities for the 44mm and 40mm versions that are now 410mAh and 284mAh respectively. To give you some context, the ones found on the Galaxy Watch 4 were 361mAh and 247mAh, which might seem like a small difference, but for a device this small it is significant.





Paired up perfectly with the larger battery sizes we also have twice as fast wireless charging capabilities compared to the previous generation. The Galaxy Watch 5 supports a maximum charge of 10W, and comes with a charging puck in the box that can output that kind of power.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a nutshell





Unlike last year, this time around we are getting a Pro version of the new Galaxy Watch lineup — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It comes with some key differences that make it stand out, so let's check them out!





The first noticeable difference is in the materials that are used for the body. Unlike the the regular Galaxy Watch 5 that has an aluminum body, the Watch 5 Pro upgrades to the more durable metal — titanium. This adds to the wearable's more rugged overall design and its focus on outdoor activities. Additionally, you can now download GPX routes for hiking and cycling, complemented by turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, you get the option to Back Track to where you started so you won't get lost or lose time to search for your way back.







The battery capacity is, as you might expect, even larger here. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery is a whopping 590mAh! This is a major upgrade even over the batteries of the Watch 5, let alone any of the previous generations.





Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: price and availability



Galaxy Watch 5,40mm, LTE: $290, BT: $240

Galaxy Watch 5,44mm, LTE: $320, BT: $270

Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, 44mm, BT: $359.99

Galaxy Watch5 Pro, 45mm, Black Titanium, LTE: $420, BT: $370





The two watches are already up for pre-order from Samsung.com.







Besides the improved battery life and charging, however, there is also Bluetooth 5.2 and some new sensors on board that enable new features and more precise tracking. The Galaxy Watch 5 also adds a temperature sensor that you can use for, well, measuring your temperature.Here are the prices for the Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro: