Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung just announced a bunch of new devices during its annual August Galaxy Unpacked event, and some of the more notable ones are the Galaxy Watch 5 and its brand new 5 Pro version. Both wearables come with some noteworthy upgrades and look undeniably beautiful in all of their colors. So here is Samsung's latest smartwatches on display!
Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
The two smartwatches are up for pre-order now from Samsung.com.
Also check out:
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro specs
|Category
|Galaxy Watch 5 specs
|Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specs
|Colors
|- 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Sliver
- 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Sliver
|Black Titanium, Gray Titanium
|Materials
|Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band
|Titanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band
|Dimensions and weight
|- 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g
- 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g
|45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm, 46.5g
|Display
|Sapphire Crystal
- 44mm: 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
- 40mm: 1.2" (30.4mm) 396x396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
|Sapphire Crystal
- 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
|Processor
|Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz
|Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz
|Memory
|1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage
|1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage
|Battery
|- 44mm: 410mAh
- 40mm: 284mAh
|590mAh
|Charging
|Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
|Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
|OS
|Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)/One UI Watch 4.5
|Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)/One UI Watch 4.5
|Sensors
|Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|Connectivity
|LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
|LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
|Durability
|5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
|5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in a nutshell
Frankly the Galaxy Watch 5 is quite similar to its predecessor. That said, it has some key upgrades sprinkled here and there that make it a nice refresh of the regular Samsung smartwatch.
Of course, at the forefront we have the larger battery capacities for the 44mm and 40mm versions that are now 410mAh and 284mAh respectively. To give you some context, the ones found on the Galaxy Watch 4 were 361mAh and 247mAh, which might seem like a small difference, but for a device this small it is significant.
Paired up perfectly with the larger battery sizes we also have twice as fast wireless charging capabilities compared to the previous generation. The Galaxy Watch 5 supports a maximum charge of 10W, and comes with a charging puck in the box that can output that kind of power.
Besides the improved battery life and charging, however, there is also Bluetooth 5.2 and some new sensors on board that enable new features and more precise tracking. The Galaxy Watch 5 also adds a temperature sensor that you can use for, well, measuring your temperature.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a nutshell
Unlike last year, this time around we are getting a Pro version of the new Galaxy Watch lineup — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It comes with some key differences that make it stand out, so let's check them out!
The first noticeable difference is in the materials that are used for the body. Unlike the the regular Galaxy Watch 5 that has an aluminum body, the Watch 5 Pro upgrades to the more durable metal — titanium. This adds to the wearable's more rugged overall design and its focus on outdoor activities. Additionally, you can now download GPX routes for hiking and cycling, complemented by turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, you get the option to Back Track to where you started so you won't get lost or lose time to search for your way back.
The battery capacity is, as you might expect, even larger here. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery is a whopping 590mAh! This is a major upgrade even over the batteries of the Watch 5, let alone any of the previous generations.
Here are the prices for the Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro:
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: price and availability
- Galaxy Watch 5,40mm, LTE: $290, BT: $240
- Galaxy Watch 5,44mm, LTE: $320, BT: $270
- Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, 44mm, BT: $359.99
- Galaxy Watch5 Pro, 45mm, Black Titanium, LTE: $420, BT: $370
The two watches are already up for pre-order from Samsung.com.
10 Aug, 2022Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more
04 Aug, 2022Outdoorsy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to offer phenomenal battery life
01 Aug, 2022Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
22 Jul, 2022New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
23 Jun, 2022Premium Galaxy Watch 5 model could come with a 'Pro' price tag
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: