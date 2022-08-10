 Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more - PhoneArena
Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more

Samsung Wearables
Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more
Samsung just announced a bunch of new devices during its annual August Galaxy Unpacked event, and some of the more notable ones are the Galaxy Watch 5 and its brand new 5 Pro version. Both wearables come with some noteworthy upgrades and look undeniably beautiful in all of their colors. So here is Samsung's latest smartwatches on display!

The two smartwatches are up for pre-order now from Samsung.com.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm size options.
$279 99
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available with a bunch of bands, as well as design yours.
$449 99
Also check out:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro specs


CategoryGalaxy Watch 5 specsGalaxy Watch 5 Pro specs
Colors- 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Sliver
- 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Sliver		Black Titanium, Gray Titanium
MaterialsArmor Aluminum case with Sport BandTitanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band
Dimensions and weight
- 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g
- 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g		45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm, 46.5g
DisplaySapphire Crystal

- 44mm: 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

- 40mm: 1.2" (30.4mm) 396x396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display		Sapphire Crystal

- 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
ProcessorExynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHzExynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz
Memory1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage
Battery- 44mm: 410mAh

- 40mm: 284mAh		590mAh
ChargingFaster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
OSWear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)/One UI Watch 4.5Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)/One UI Watch 4.5
SensorsSamsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light SensorSamsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
ConnectivityLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/GalileoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
Durability5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in a nutshell


Frankly the Galaxy Watch 5 is quite similar to its predecessor. That said, it has some key upgrades sprinkled here and there that make it a nice refresh of the regular Samsung smartwatch.

Of course, at the forefront we have the larger battery capacities for the 44mm and 40mm versions that are now 410mAh and 284mAh respectively. To give you some context, the ones found on the Galaxy Watch 4 were 361mAh and 247mAh, which might seem like a small difference, but for a device this small it is significant.

Paired up perfectly with the larger battery sizes we also have twice as fast wireless charging capabilities compared to the previous generation. The Galaxy Watch 5 supports a maximum charge of 10W, and comes with a charging puck in the box that can output that kind of power.

Besides the improved battery life and charging, however, there is also Bluetooth 5.2 and some new sensors on board that enable new features and more precise tracking. The Galaxy Watch 5 also adds a temperature sensor that you can use for, well, measuring your temperature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a nutshell


Unlike last year, this time around we are getting a Pro version of the new Galaxy Watch lineup — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It comes with some key differences that make it stand out, so let's check them out!

The first noticeable difference is in the materials that are used for the body. Unlike the the regular Galaxy Watch 5 that has an aluminum body, the Watch 5 Pro upgrades to the more durable metal — titanium. This adds to the wearable's more rugged overall design and its focus on outdoor activities. Additionally, you can now download GPX routes for hiking and cycling, complemented by turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, you get the option to Back Track to where you started so you won't get lost or lose time to search for your way back.

The battery capacity is, as you might expect, even larger here. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery is a whopping 590mAh! This is a major upgrade even over the batteries of the Watch 5, let alone any of the previous generations.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: price and availability


Here are the prices for the Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro:

  • Galaxy Watch 5,40mm, LTE: $290, BT: $240
  • Galaxy Watch 5,44mm, LTE: $320, BT: $270
  • Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, 44mm, BT: $359.99
  • Galaxy Watch5 Pro, 45mm, Black Titanium, LTE: $420, BT: $370

The two watches are already up for pre-order from Samsung.com.

Story Timeline
15 stories
10 Aug, 2022
Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: better battery life, charging, and more
04 Aug, 2022
Outdoorsy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to offer phenomenal battery life
01 Aug, 2022
Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
22 Jul, 2022
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
23 Jun, 2022
Premium Galaxy Watch 5 model could come with a 'Pro' price tag
Expand timeline
