Vivo reportedly working on 200W fast charger, to intoduce with a phone by the end of the year

*Header image: the Vivo X80 Pro, the company's current flagship phone







Last year, Xiaomi introduced an ultra-fast 200W charger , but it is still not being sold (no phone supports it yet). Realme has also worked on one of those mind-blowingly-fast chargers, but it has been limited to 150W for the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. And now, MyFixGuide reports that Vivo is about to join with the ultra-fast chargers, and an upcoming Vivo phone will reportedly support such speeds.

Vivo working on a 200W charger, reportedly arriving soon with Vivo IQOO 10 Pro

The adapter we are talking about carries model number V2001L0B0-CN on the production line. It is capable of providing 20V at 10A charge, as well as could provide wireless chargers with 20V at 3.25A rates. The latter translates to 65W for wireless charging.





