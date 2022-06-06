Vivo reportedly working on 200W fast charger, to intoduce with a phone by the end of the year
*Header image: the Vivo X80 Pro, the company's current flagship phone
Last year, Xiaomi introduced an ultra-fast 200W charger, but it is still not being sold (no phone supports it yet). Realme has also worked on one of those mind-blowingly-fast chargers, but it has been limited to 150W for the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. And now, MyFixGuide reports that Vivo is about to join with the ultra-fast chargers, and an upcoming Vivo phone will reportedly support such speeds.
Vivo working on a 200W charger, reportedly arriving soon with Vivo IQOO 10 Pro
Digital Chat Station is the tipster that disclosed this information on Chinese social media website Weibo. You may not be able to buy this phone in the States, but the charger in itself is quite a big deal. Rumors indicate the Chinese phone maker might also include this charger with the upcoming flagship Vivo X90 series. The charger may be coming before the end of this year, first probably on the Vivo iQOO 10 Pro smartphone.
The adapter we are talking about carries model number V2001L0B0-CN on the production line. It is capable of providing 20V at 10A charge, as well as could provide wireless chargers with 20V at 3.25A rates. The latter translates to 65W for wireless charging.
The iQOO 9 Pro currently supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W wirelessly, and if those rumors turn out to be true, it's successor will raise the bar.
Currently, the Realme GT Neo 3 that we mentioned above is among the smartphones with the fastest wired charging in the world, and it supports 150W fast charging. With other phone makers joining the spec game, faster charging is bound to become more prominent in the coming years. And this is going to improve everyone's life: there's no better thing than charging your phone for under 10 minutes, especially with our ever-so-accelerating lifestyles.
