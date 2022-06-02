Samsung has kind of confirmed Galaxy Watch 5 range will lose a very cool feature





Last year's Galaxy Watch 4 range had one regular variant, which came in the sizes 44mm and 40mm, and one Classic model with the iconic rotating bezel for navigation that was available in 46mm and 42mm versions.





Rumors have been mounting about a high-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model that will apparently be made of premium materials like titanium and sapphire. It is expected to have a 572mAh battery, which would be 60 percent larger than the one found in the larger Galaxy Watch 4.





A report that came out in May had suggested that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would only come in one size, and it would be accompanied by 40mm and 42mm standard models and possibly 44mm and 46mm Classic variants.





9to5Google is now reporting that beta update version 6.22.0.069 for the Samsung Health app has added support for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and there is no mention of a Classic model, which means the rumors about Samsung axing the Classic model were right all along.





The Samsung Health app had also heralded the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic one month before they were officially announced by Samsung. Samsung used a Galaxy Watch Active 2 image as a placeholder for the Galaxy Watch 4, and a Galaxy Watch 3 image for the Watch 4 Classic. The Watch 4 Classic looks a lot like the Watch 3, and both have rotating bezels, and the Watch 4 appears to be an extension of the Watch Active 2.









Samsung has used Galaxy Watch 4 images for both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro, which appears to suggest that they both will borrow from the design of the Watch 4, which has a thick, digital bezel. This is in line with rumors that had said the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would have sizeable bezels and it would not offer a rotating bezel





9to5Google author Leaker andauthor Max Weinbach has added that he is "pretty certain" that the Pro model will not have a rotating bezel and that this variant could be very bulky.





Per earlier rumors, the Galaxy Watch 5 will have a 276mAh battery and the watches will run a new version of One UI Watch on top of Wear OS 3.



