New leak reveals possible Galaxy Watch 5 battery
As first spotted by SamMobile, a battery, presumably for a Galaxy Watch 5 with model number SM-R900, has appeared in a regulatory filing. The battery has a part number of EB-BR900ABY and has a 276mAh capacity.
Just for comparison, the battery capacity of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch is 247mAh, which is slightly smaller than the probable battery of the SM-R900 Galaxy Watch 5 model. So, it's very good news that Samsung decided to put in a slightly bigger battery for its next smartwatch.
In addition to a bigger battery than its predecessor, according to rumors, the Galaxy Watch 5 may come with a sensor that will be able to measure your body temperature accurately. This new technology may enable Galaxy Watch 5 users to identify viral symptoms and help them treat colds.
The Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to go into mass production in the third quarter of this year. Although we don't have an exact release date, if Samsung decides to release the Galaxy Watch 5 around the same time as it did last year, we expect to see Samsung reveal its new smartwatch around August or September.
