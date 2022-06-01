 Complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs list shows up in a new leak - PhoneArena
Complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs list shows up in a new leak

As we approach the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which should be sometime in August, probably), leaks and rumors are going wild. Now, reliable Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar has shared a list of the upcoming clamshell foldable's spec sheet. Let's check out what the Z Flip 4 specs will reportedly be!

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs leak on Twitter


The list of specs does not give us any surprises, and most of it aligns with what is expected from the flagship foldable phone.

Here are the leaked specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 4:
  • Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz
  • Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128/256GB storage
  • Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)
  • Inner Cam: 10MP
  • Android 12, OneUI 4
  • 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless

As you can see, the main display of the foldable will remain at 6.7-inches with 120Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, as previous rumors have suggested, the cover display is getting slightly bigger at 2.1 inches - for reference, its predecessor sports a 1.9-inch cover screen.

2.1 inches for the outer display is not a big change, but still notable and could allow for more room to view notifications and interact with the foldable phone when its in folded state.

The rest of the specs include Snadragon 8+ Gen 1 (this is the chip that was earlier believed to be called 8 Gen 1 Plus, pretty much, an upgraded version of the 8 Gen 1 that's in the S22 series), 128GB or 256GB configuration, and 8GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking.

As for the camera, judging by the specs there won't be any upgrade of the sensor: the Z Flip 4 will reportedly sport the same 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide camera configuration on the back with a 10MP front-facing selfie camera.

The battery, as we have heard from earlier leaks, gets an improvement to 3,700mAh (typical capacity, the rated capacity was revealed earlier by a 3C certification to amount to 3595mAh), with 25W fast charging and reportedly, 10W wireless charging support.

The Z Flip 4 is expected to be announced alongside the Z Fold 4 during a Samsung Unpacked event in the summer. The date of the event have not been announced yet, but the general expectation is that it will be sometime in August.
