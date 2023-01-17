CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not expected to arrive before August but the leaks surrounding the device have started to intensify. Over the weekend we saw a report that said that the phone will adopt a new hinge technology to help the device fold flat and eliminate the crease. It appears that the rumors were spot on as Samsung apparently showed a prototype at CES 2023 that folds without a gap.





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a U-shaped hinge which puts the screen into a tight curve and leaves a little gap when the phone is folded. In contrast, competitors like Oppo and Huawei use a waterdrop hinge that creates a cavity for stowing the screen and enables devices to fold completely shut.





Samsung apparently believed that such a design would impact the durability of the device but the company has now seemingly found a way to eliminate that drawback.

Samsung brought a Fold 5 prototype to CES 2023









South Korean outlet Naver (via @GaryeonHan ) reports that Samsung showed a foldable prototype with a waterdrop hinge during the tech conference. The publication has posted an image that shows the presumed prototype of the Fold 5 and the Fold 4 side by side.





Naver says it's also lighter, which contradicts a True to rumors, the two halves of the display now sit flat against each other. The device also looks thinner andsays it's also lighter, which contradicts a recent rumor but aligns with an earlier report





The new structure, which Samsung refers to as a dumbbell hinge, will presumably also allow for a much fainter crease that will barely be visible.





Although it's hard to tell from the picture alone, the Fold 5 prototype in the picture looks too thin for an S Pen slot. That doesn't mean we should discount rumors that say Samsung's next book-type foldable will have a holster for the stylus as this is just a prototype and the final product is a long way off.





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely be fueled by a spruced-up version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and could flaunt new cameras. These changes could help it become the best foldable phone of 2023





Book your Galaxy S23 today



