First Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders show revised camera setup

We have been hearing a lot of rumors about the possible changes that will be made to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , and today, reliable leaker Steve H.McFly has shared the first renders of Samsung's next foldable handset.









Published by Smartprix , the images show a similar overall design to the outgoing phone. The most noticeable change is that the camera sensors now don't reside in a bump, and have instead been placed directly on the rear of the device. This setup is reminiscent of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





The sensors appear to protrude more than the ones on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which seems to suggest we are looking at new sensors. The Fold 3 comes with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide module and the results aren't as good as you'd expect from a premium phone.





The Fold 4 is rumored to boast flagship-level camera specs . Rumors have suggested it may get Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP main sensor as well as its 10MP 3x telephoto unit.









Smartprix writes that the dimensions have changed from 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm to 155x130x7.1mm. Though not abundantly apparent in the images, the Fold 4 could feature a boxier design than the Fold 3. Although the device is likely to inherit the 7.6-inches internal and 6.2-inches outer screen of its predecessor, the displays are rumored to have a wider aspect ratio.writes that the dimensions have changed from 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm to 155x130x7.1mm.





Some barely discernible changes have also been made to the phone's hinge to make the handset more compact and robust. Unlike the previous three Z Fold phones, the Fold 4 is not expected to have a dual-hinge dual-hinge design, and may instead switch to a single hinge mechanism.









Contrary to what early rumors had said, the cover display hasn't been equipped with an under-display camera and the phone does not have a slot for the S Pen.



