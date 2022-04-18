 World's first 150W fast-charging flagship arrives on April 29 - PhoneArena

Android

World's first 150W fast-charging flagship arrives on April 29

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
World's first 150W fast-charging flagship arrives on April 29
You might be familiar with the 120W fast-charging tech that some Xiaomi phones offer but soon there’ll be a new king of the castle. The Realme GT Neo3 will make its global debut on April 29, and it will launch with 150W fast-charging on board.

The phone was actually already released in China back in March but at the end of this month the Realme GT Neo3 will be ready to conquer the world. Realme will launch the phone in the Asia-Pacific region, meaning it will probably be available in the US as well.

To make things even more complicated, Realme will be offering two variants of the GT Neo3 - one with 80W charging, and one that will support the aforementioned 150W, but we still don’t know which region will get which.



Alongside with the ultra-fast charging speed, the phone comes with a 6.7” AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera and Android 12 out of the box. Oh, and there’s also a cool racing-stripe paint job to round things off.

The Realme GT Neo3 price at launch was CNY1,999 for the 80W model, and CNY2,599 for the 150W fast-charging champion respectively. These translate to $315 and $405 but the official pricing and availability in the US remain a mystery.

