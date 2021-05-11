Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Official Tizen Wearables

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 3 by Tous special edition smartwatch

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 11, 2021, 12:39 PM
Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 3 by Tous special edition smartwatch
Samsung introduced two pairs of Galaxy Buds Pro special edition in less than a month, so it's no surprise that a similar product is now available for those looking to buy a smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 by Tous has just been officially introduced in Spain, but if you live in the US, you can already purchase one for $495.

That's a hefty price for a smartwatch that's not so different than the regular model that costs $400. Just to be clear, we're talking about the 41mm variant, not the 45mm model that's a bit more expensive.

The Galaxy Watch 3 by Tous comes with unique wallpapers and new wrist straps, but these are the only differences between the special edition smartwatch and the regular model. Also, the special edition variant comes with Bluetooth 5.0 only, there's no LTE version for this particular model.

Although Samsung Spain did not offer any information about the price, the company did mention that this special edition Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch will be exclusively available through Tous retail stores starting today.

