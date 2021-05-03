Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung introduces new special edition Galaxy Buds Pro

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 03, 2021, 5:05 AM
Samsung introduces new special edition Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are quite popular just about everywhere in the world, and for good reasons. It's not unusual for the South Korean company to capitalize on its most successful products, so the recent launch of the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack wasn't a total surprise.

But Adidas is not the only big brand that inked a partnership with Samsung for the launch of special edition Galaxy Buds Pro. The South Korean giant announced today the upcoming release of the Galaxy Buds Pro LANEIGE Neo Cushion edition.

LANEIGE is a famous beauty brand in South Korea and its Neo Cushion concealer for women is trending high in the country, hence the new special edition Galaxy Buds Pro. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Pro LANEIGE Neo Cushion are aimed at MZ generation women in South Korea, so don't expect to find these in other countries.

As far as availability and price go, they will be up for pre-order on May 11 for the equivalent of $175 and should hit the shelves in South Korea the next day. They will be available in Phantom Violet color and only a limited number of units will be released on the market.

