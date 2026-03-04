Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The foldable iPhone is steamrolling the competition and it doesn’t even exist yet

The foldable iPhone doesn't even exist yet, but that hasn't stopped it from topping the polls.

Apple iPhone
Foldable iPhone render
A render of the foldable iPhone based on leaked designs. | Image by Ben Geskin
The Apple name carries very strong brand recognition with it, something that is becoming even clearer as the foldable iPhone nears reality. Though this year will see some fascinating foldable smartphones hit the market, it’s Apple’s first foray into this segment that seems to have captured the interest of most customers.

Excitement around the foldable iPhone


The tech industry is buzzing with excitement for Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone. Leaked foldable iPhone price details have only further drummed up the hype. In a recent poll we asked you which foldable smartphone releasing this year has grabbed your attention. Unsurprisingly, Apple’s foldable won first place and it doesn’t even exist yet.

Almost 52 percent of you said that the foldable iPhone had already captured your attention, as it’s something that the tech world has been waiting on for many years. The foldable iPhone has started entering the production stages, but there still hasn’t even been a photo of a working prototype unit. That hasn’t stopped Apple’s phone from topping the poll, however.

In second place, with almost 22 percent of votes, was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung’s Galaxy foldables have always been a safe bet, but after the Galaxy Z Fold 7, they’re now the safe option that also gives their rivals a run for their money.

Almost 21 percent of voters said that no foldable interested them because they just weren’t a fan of this category of smartphones. Lastly, less than only six percent of respondents said that they were looking forward to some other foldable smartphone. If I had to guess, the Honor Magic V6 is probably very high on that list.

What about you, which upcoming foldable smartphone are you most looking forward to?

Which upcoming foldable has grabbed your attention?
713 Votes


Apple’s hold over the industry



Naturally, the foldable iPhone is a highly anticipated phone because of how long it has taken Apple to enter this segment. However, it also shows the power of Apple’s brand recognition across the entire industry.

Personally, I think that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone this year for a myriad of reasons, but we all know it’s going to sell like crazy regardless. That’s despite the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might use Samsung’s new crease-free folding display, which should be a much stronger selling point than iOS, in my opinion.

Let’s hope it lives up to the hype


There is a lot riding on the foldable iPhone and Apple will want its launch and subsequent months to go off without a hitch. Keeping in mind the company’s recent problems with its software and hardware over the last couple of years however, I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t a little concerned.

Let’s hope that this year marks the return of Apple’s more premium feel, especially as reports indicate that upcoming iOS updates will focus more on polish than grand redesigns.
Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (1)

