Never-before-seen Amazon deal makes the affordable Motorola Razr (2025) an irresistible bargain

That may not sound like the deepest price cut in the world, but this is a device that typically costs just $699.99. That was already a very reasonable price for a gorgeous foldable with a massive 6.9-inch primary display in tow and a not-too-shabby 3.6-inch cover screen as well, so naturally, you're looking at a rare opportunity here to minimize your spending.

Motorola Razr (2025) $121 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Gibraltar Sea Color





In fact, I believe this is the first time a retailer like Amazon has ever sold the unlocked Razr (2025) at a heftier discount than $100 with no strings attached, and while Motorola has given its hardcore fans a number of chances to save more than a Benjamin in recent months, every one of those involved an obligatory device trade-in.





To save 120 bucks right now, you'll have to opt for a Pantone Gibraltar Sea colorway, although the similarly eye-catching Pantone Spring Bud model is also marked down by a cool (and rare) $117 of its own. The visually appealing design, remarkably thin 7.3mm profile (in an unfolded state), and the two aforementioned screens are without a doubt the biggest selling points of the affordable Razr (2025) , but the 4,500mAh battery is clearly no pushover either, incredibly exceeding the cell capacity of Samsung's (much) costlier Galaxy Z Flip 7



Our rigorous Motorola Razr (2025) review, in case you're wondering, didn't exactly lavish the budget-friendly flip phone with praise for its overall performance or camera capabilities, but at this newly reduced price, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing snapper system are also not bad.









The same goes for the 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support of the hefty aforementioned 4,500mAh battery, as well as the handset's aluminum frame, stainless steel hinge, vegan leather back, and IP48 water and dust resistance, which come together to make the Razr (2025) both look surprisingly premium (for its price) and feel exceptionally durable in the long run.





Is this the best foldable money can buy in 2026? Absolutely not. Is it among the greatest value propositions in the entire mobile industry at the time of this writing? I strongly think so.