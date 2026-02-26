Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Never-before-seen Amazon deal makes the affordable Motorola Razr (2025) an irresistible bargain

The best budget-friendly foldable around just got better with this unprecedented Amazon discount.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr (2025) primary screen
This budget-friendly foldable sports an impressively large main screen. | Image by PhoneArena

Forced to live in the shadow of the higher-end Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (especially after the latter model's latest insane discounts), the "regular" Motorola Razr (2025) seizes the spotlight today at $120 under its normal price.

That may not sound like the deepest price cut in the world, but this is a device that typically costs just $699.99. That was already a very reasonable price for a gorgeous foldable with a massive 6.9-inch primary display in tow and a not-too-shabby 3.6-inch cover screen as well, so naturally, you're looking at a rare opportunity here to minimize your spending.

Motorola Razr (2025)

$121 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Gibraltar Sea Color
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2025)

$117 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Spring Bud Color
Buy at Amazon

In fact, I believe this is the first time a retailer like Amazon has ever sold the unlocked Razr (2025) at a heftier discount than $100 with no strings attached, and while Motorola has given its hardcore fans a number of chances to save more than a Benjamin in recent months, every one of those involved an obligatory device trade-in.

To save 120 bucks right now, you'll have to opt for a Pantone Gibraltar Sea colorway, although the similarly eye-catching Pantone Spring Bud model is also marked down by a cool (and rare) $117 of its own. The visually appealing design, remarkably thin 7.3mm profile (in an unfolded state), and the two aforementioned screens are without a doubt the biggest selling points of the affordable Razr (2025), but the 4,500mAh battery is clearly no pushover either, incredibly exceeding the cell capacity of Samsung's (much) costlier Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Recommended For You

Our rigorous Motorola Razr (2025) review, in case you're wondering, didn't exactly lavish the budget-friendly flip phone with praise for its overall performance or camera capabilities, but at this newly reduced price, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing snapper system are also not bad.

 

The same goes for the 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support of the hefty aforementioned 4,500mAh battery, as well as the handset's aluminum frame, stainless steel hinge, vegan leather back, and IP48 water and dust resistance, which come together to make the Razr (2025) both look surprisingly premium (for its price) and feel exceptionally durable in the long run. 

Is this the best foldable money can buy in 2026? Absolutely not. Is it among the greatest value propositions in the entire mobile industry at the time of this writing? I strongly think so.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15826 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless