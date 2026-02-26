Never-before-seen Amazon deal makes the affordable Motorola Razr (2025) an irresistible bargain
The best budget-friendly foldable around just got better with this unprecedented Amazon discount.
This budget-friendly foldable sports an impressively large main screen. | Image by PhoneArena
Forced to live in the shadow of the higher-end Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (especially after the latter model's latest insane discounts), the "regular" Motorola Razr (2025) seizes the spotlight today at $120 under its normal price.
That may not sound like the deepest price cut in the world, but this is a device that typically costs just $699.99. That was already a very reasonable price for a gorgeous foldable with a massive 6.9-inch primary display in tow and a not-too-shabby 3.6-inch cover screen as well, so naturally, you're looking at a rare opportunity here to minimize your spending.
In fact, I believe this is the first time a retailer like Amazon has ever sold the unlocked Razr (2025) at a heftier discount than $100 with no strings attached, and while Motorola has given its hardcore fans a number of chances to save more than a Benjamin in recent months, every one of those involved an obligatory device trade-in.
To save 120 bucks right now, you'll have to opt for a Pantone Gibraltar Sea colorway, although the similarly eye-catching Pantone Spring Bud model is also marked down by a cool (and rare) $117 of its own. The visually appealing design, remarkably thin 7.3mm profile (in an unfolded state), and the two aforementioned screens are without a doubt the biggest selling points of the affordable Razr (2025), but the 4,500mAh battery is clearly no pushover either, incredibly exceeding the cell capacity of Samsung's (much) costlier Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Our rigorous Motorola Razr (2025) review, in case you're wondering, didn't exactly lavish the budget-friendly flip phone with praise for its overall performance or camera capabilities, but at this newly reduced price, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing snapper system are also not bad.
That looks like a remarkably high-quality hinge for such an ultra-affordable foldable device. | Image by PhoneArena
The same goes for the 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support of the hefty aforementioned 4,500mAh battery, as well as the handset's aluminum frame, stainless steel hinge, vegan leather back, and IP48 water and dust resistance, which come together to make the Razr (2025) both look surprisingly premium (for its price) and feel exceptionally durable in the long run.
Is this the best foldable money can buy in 2026? Absolutely not. Is it among the greatest value propositions in the entire mobile industry at the time of this writing? I strongly think so.
