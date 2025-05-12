The Galaxy S25 Edge Camera: what was cut out, will it be good enough?
The thinnest Galaxy S25 phone is now reality! But it wasn't just its profile that was shaved down...
Samsung has just unveiled its super-thin flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and there is a lot of excitement about this new and lighter form factor.
But having a thinner phone inevitably means that some compromises had to be made. One is that the battery size is much smaller, but not least - we are also getting fewer cameras!
In fact, this is the first Samsung flagship phone in years that does not have three cameras on its back but only two.
But is removing a camera lens such a big deal-breaker or not? Let's find out.
Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Specs
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main Camera:
200 MP
ISOCELL HP2 sensor
|Main Camera:
200 MP
ISOCELL HP2 sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera:
12 MP
|Ultra-wide Camera:
50 MP
|Telephoto Camera:
-
|Telephoto Camera:
12 MP 3X zoom
50 MP 5X zoom
|Front Camera:
12 MP
|Front Camera:
12 MP
Galaxy S25 Edge Main Camera
First, the good news is that the main camera on the Galaxy S25 Edge is the same one as on the Galaxy S25 Ultra — a 200 MP one with Samsung's ISOCELL HP2 sensor.
Heck, even the $1,000 Galaxy S25 Plus uses a smaller, 50 MP sensor for its main camera, so that's good news!
Samsung explains that it has tweaked the lens on top of that sensor, but overall, you should expect mostly a Galaxy S25 Ultra-like quality from the photos.
Galaxy S25 Edge Secondary Camera
The second camera on the S25 Edge is an ultra-wide one with a 12 MP resolution, so not quite as good as on the S25 Ultra, which uses a 50 MP sensor, but on par with the S25 and S25 Plus models.
The biggest compromise of a 12 MP camera is that it cannot use pixel-binning, meaning that typically low-light images tend to have a bit more noise.
And finally, the bad news is that there are no telephoto cameras on the S25 Edge.
Samsung is betting on digital zoom (and maybe sensor cropping using the main camera sensor), but it's obvious that the S25 Edge cannot match the S25 series with their native zoom cameras at 3X zoom or 5X zoom.
That is the big compromise.
So... is having an ultra-wide camera the best choice? It might be for some people, but clearly not for everyone (I would personally much prefer having a zoom camera instead).
As for software features, the Galaxy S25 Edge supports everything the regular S25 series have: Galaxy AI, 8K video, Expert RAW camera modes and so on.
