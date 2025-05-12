The Galaxy S25 Edge Camera: what was cut out, will it be good enough?

But having a thinner phone inevitably means that some compromises had to be made. One is that the battery size is much smaller, but not least - we are also getting fewer cameras!





But is removing a camera lens such a big deal-breaker or not? Let's find out.





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge for up to $750 off $469 99 $1219 99 $750 off (61%) Starting May 12 through May 30, you can pre-order the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset boasts exceptional water and dust resistance, a top-shelf camera, and titanium frame. Pre-order today for up to $630 off with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade ($120 extra discount). Early buyers will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit. Pre-order at Samsung





Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Specs









Galaxy S25 Edge Main Camera









Galaxy S25 Edge is the same one as on the First, the good news is that the main camera on thethe same one as on the Galaxy S25 Ultra — a 200 MP one with Samsung's ISOCELL HP2 sensor.





Heck, even the $1,000 Galaxy S25 Plus uses a smaller, 50 MP sensor for its main camera, so that's good news!





Samsung explains that it has tweaked the lens on top of that sensor, but overall, you should expect mostly a Galaxy S25 Ultra -like quality from the photos.





Galaxy S25 Edge Secondary Camera





The second camera on the S25 Edge is an ultra-wide one with a 12 MP resolution, so not quite as good as on the S25 Ultra, which uses a 50 MP sensor, but on par with the S25 and S25 Plus models.

The biggest compromise of a 12 MP camera is that it cannot use pixel-binning, meaning that typically low-light images tend to have a bit more noise.





And finally, the bad news is that there are no telephoto cameras on the S25 Edge .





Samsung is betting on digital zoom (and maybe sensor cropping using the main camera sensor), but it's obvious that the S25 Edge cannot match the S25 series with their native zoom cameras at 3X zoom or 5X zoom.





That is the big compromise.





So... is having an ultra-wide camera the best choice? It might be for some people, but clearly not for everyone (I would personally much prefer having a zoom camera instead).





Galaxy S25 Edge supports everything the regular S25 series have: As for software features, thesupports everything the regular S25 series have: Galaxy AI , 8K video, Expert RAW camera modes and so on.





Learn more about this super thin phone here:

In fact, this is the first Samsung flagship phone in years that does not have three cameras on its back but only two.