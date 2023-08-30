Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra storage options could range from 128GB all the way up to 2TB
How much storage does the average smartphone owner need? How little storage is just enough for an Android power user nowadays? These are only two of the big questions that we're pretty sure have kept a lot of top executives from a lot of major mobile industry players up at night while preparing a lot of new releases over the last few years.
Samsung is once again facing a very difficult decision in the lead-up to the Galaxy S24 family launch in a few months, and in an attempt to please everyone, the tech giant might end up beating the world record for the most storage variants of the same phone, at least according to one prolific and fairly trustworthy leaker on Twitter X.
How many options are too many options?
It sure sounds like we could find out the answer to that question soon, as Revegnus, aka @Tech_Reve, expects the Galaxy S24 Ultra to be released at some point in early 2024 in both a 2TB storage configuration... and an entry-level 128 gig model.
We honestly don't know which of these two variants is less likely to materialize given that the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, starts at 256GB internal storage space and caps off at 1TB. Of course, with rumors of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max also maxing out their storage to a couple of terabytes, this part of today's speculation doesn't exactly come as a big surprise.
It remains to be seen if both Apple and Samsung will make this giant leap after all, and perhaps more importantly, how insanely expensive the 2TB configurations of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get. A 1TB S23 Ultra, mind you, already costs a whopping $1,620, while a top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max is surprisingly a little cheaper, at a retail price of $1,599.
Between the 128GB and 2TB models, Samsung is obviously likely to release the Galaxy S24 Ultra in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions as well. That's certainly a lot of options for a lot of different use cases, and interestingly enough, the 256 gig storage unit is expected to pack a hefty 12GB RAM.
That's in contrast with the rumored entry-level 128GB storage configuration, which will purportedly settle for just 8 gigs of memory. That's definitely promising from a pricing perspective, but it would also be an odd step back from the cheapest S23 Ultra model, which pairs its 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and the base 256GB/12GB Z Fold 5 variant.
What about the processor options?
Yes, we're afraid the uncertainty over Samsung's use of Exynos and/or Snapdragon silicon on its ultra-high-end phones is set to linger on for another year (or at least a couple more months), as Revegnus and Ice Universe appear to have contradicting inside information on the matter.
While the latter tipster is "100%" confident that the Galaxy S24 series will adopt a homebrewed Exynos 2400 chipset "at least" in Europe, the former leaker expects "all models" of the S24 Ultra to feature "Qualcomm Snapdragon processors" (specifically, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) "regardless of region."
Of course, we can think of a scenario in which both predictions would come true, as Samsung could release the Galaxy S24 and S24+ with an Exynos SoC on the old continent and the S24 Ultra with unrivaled Snapdragon power around the world, but that seems highly unlikely.
We'll just have to wait and see exactly what rumors pan out and what leaker will prove more accurate, which we'll then definitely take into consideration as new gossip crops up.
Popular stories
30 Aug, 2023Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra storage options could range from 128GB all the way up to 2TB
26 Aug, 2023Renders illustrate potential differences between Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Ultra
25 Aug, 2023Samsung could pull an Apple by reserving the fastest chip for pricier Galaxy S24 models
24 Aug, 2023Samsung might opt for a different approach with the Galaxy S24 series chipsets
23 Aug, 2023The Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to join other future flagships with an insanely bright display
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: