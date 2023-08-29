Tipster 100% sure that the Exynos 2400 SoC will power the Galaxy S24 line on one continent

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

European consumers might be giving an icy reaction to the latest X posts from prolific tipster Ice Universe. That's because the posts say that, at least in Europe, the Galaxy S24 series will be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Ice Universe, writing about the Samsung-designed Exynos chip, said, "At least Europe will adopt, 100%."

Nonetheless, if this does turn out to be correct, and the tipster is sure that he is, it is a major reversal from this year when Sammy equipped all Galaxy S23 series handsets with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Before this year, Samsung's tradition was to power the vast majority of the world's Galaxy S flagship phones with its latest homegrown Exynos chip. Units sold in the U.S. and China were powered by whatever Qualcomm's current flagship Snapdragon application processor was at the time.

There was only one year when all Galaxy S models featured an Exynos chip. In 2015, concerned that the Snapdragon 810 SoC was overheating, Samsung dropped the Qualcomm chip for the 14nm Exynos 7420 chipset which was used for the entire Galaxy S6 line.

The Exynos 2400 is no slouch with its rumored 1+2+3+4 deca-core configuration. According to Ice Universe, the prime CPU core (rumored to be a Cortex-X4) will have a clock speed of 3.19GHz. The two performance CPU cores (rumored to be the Cortex-A720) will have a clock speed of 2.9GHz. Three more performance CPU cores (again, rumored to be the Cortex-A720) will run at 2.6GHz, and the four efficiency CPU cores (rumored to be the Cortex-A520) will have a clock speed of 1.95GHz.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is rumored to have a 1+5+2 configuration and tipster Digital Chat Station says that it will include a Cortex-X4 running at 3.19GHz; five performance cores, the Cortex-A720, running at 2.96GHz; and two efficiency cores, the Cortex-A520, running at 2.27GHz. The price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might be why Samsung plans on deploying its own chipset in some markets and Qualcomm is known for its "no license, no chips " mantra which allows it to ask for royalties based on the value of the phone using the chip rather than the value of the chip itself.

With Samsung reportedly hiking the amount of RAM in its 2024 flagship phones, saving money by using its homegrown chips in some markets might sound good to the Samsung bean counters.

Additionally, Ice Universe says he has learned that the Galaxy S24+ is getting an improved QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120). The 6.6-inch display on the Galaxy S23+ carries a 1080 x 2340 resolution (FHD+).

