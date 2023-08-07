Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Rumors suggest iPhone 15 Pro might feature massive 2TB storage
According to a rumor from the prolific leaker Yeux1122 (via 9to5Mac), Apple might be considering increasing the storage capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro to a whopping 2TB. Yeux1122 claims that the source of this rumor is a supplier; however, it's important to approach this information with some skepticism.

After these rumors spread on the internet, a Weibo user also joined the conversation, suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro might potentially feature a storage option of 2TB and double its storage capacities across the board, starting by increasing the initial 128GB to 256GB.

Currently, the iPhone 14 series begins with a baseline storage of 128GB, offering options for expanded storage. The starting point of 128GB has often been seen as a relatively modest amount of storage, especially for the Pro variants. The iPhone 14 Pro models include a fourth tier that provides 1TB, while the base and Plus models reach a maximum of 512GB.

Previous speculations have indicated that the iPhone 15 series could come with higher price points, prompting many to ponder over the additional features that could justify this increase. More storage options might very well be one of these features.

Probably the existing 1TB storage option is more than sufficient for most users, but there will undoubtedly be individuals who would benefit from even greater storage capacity. Given that the iPhone 15 camera is anticipated to be even better than on previous models, the introduction of a 2TB option would be particularly appealing, especially for videographers and content creators.

While it's not entirely implausible for these claims to eventually prove accurate, they appear to lean more towards wishful thinking rather than a substantiated leak or credible rumor (yes, such things do exist.)

