OnePlus 12 is out with a massive battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and improved cameras
The OnePlus 12 series is finally official, and all Android flagship phones have something to worry about, because this model has a very strong package that mounts a challenge even at your top iPhone and Galaxy flagships.
After a numerous teasers and leaks, OnePlus finally unveiled the latest and greatest in the lineup - the OnePlus 12. The phone launches in China one month earlier than the previous model, with a global premiere expected early 2024.
Last but not least, the phone features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon, coupled with a very interesting cooling system, and this pairing resulted in the best AnTuTu result ever. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, time for a deep dive!
After a numerous teasers and leaks, OnePlus finally unveiled the latest and greatest in the lineup - the OnePlus 12. The phone launches in China one month earlier than the previous model, with a global premiere expected early 2024.
The OnePlus 12 comes with a surprisingly hefty battery, actually one of the largest cells in a flagship phone, if we leave the gaming devices out of the equation. The camera system is also pretty impressive, we already saw a slew of official samples from OnePlus.
Last but not least, the phone features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon, coupled with a very interesting cooling system, and this pairing resulted in the best AnTuTu result ever. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, time for a deep dive!
This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details soon...
Things that are NOT allowed: