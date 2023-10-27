Samsung teases AI-powered camera features, possibly for the Galaxy S24 series
As we approach the end of 2023, the buzz around upcoming smartphones continues. While the major unveilings, such as the iPhone 15 series and the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, have already taken place, there's still excitement in the air. Samsung is gearing up to reveal the next-gen Galaxy S24 Series in January 2024, and anticipation is building.
In addition to Zoom Anyplace, Samsung is introducing new E2E AI Remosaic tech. This promises faster image processing without compromising quality, expected to speed up image capture by up to 2x.
The integration of artificial intelligence in the Galaxy S24 series might be expanding beyond the camera realm. Rumors hint that the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra might be the "smartest AI phones ever." Beyond the camera enhancements, these handsets might incorporate features inspired by ChatGPT and Google Bard, which would give users the ability to generate content based on keywords.
In a recent video on YouTube, Samsung (via Android Authority) showcased some impressive camera tricks expected to debut on its phones equipped with 200MP cameras and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform. These specs strongly hint at features likely to grace the Galaxy S24 series, potentially the S24 Ultra.
One of the presented camera features is the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace. Tailored for 200MP sensors, this tech harnesses proprietary AI tracking and Qualcomm's AI engine on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Zoom Anyplace brings automatic zoom and subject tracking in videos, capturing both a zoomed-in and a zoomed-out perspective simultaneously. The result? Two 4K video views from a single camera, maintaining consistent colors and angles at 2x and 4x zoom lengths.
Real-time subject tracking is a forte of Zoom Anyplace, allowing it to keep a subject in focus as it moves within a scene. Additionally, the feature enables flexible zooming in any direction while preserving 4K video resolution.
