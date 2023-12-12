Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors: 10x zoom camera might be back in play after all
As we approach the launch date for Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, more leaks offer further details. Previous rumors hinted at an unexpected move—Samsung possibly ditching the iconic 10x optical snapper used for three consecutive years. However, now new leaks suggest a different scenario, hinting that the 10x camera might stay after all.
The 5x and 10x camera combo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra goes against earlier rumors. Previous leaks had suggested a potential 3x and 5x combination, so this recent revelation of a 5x and 10x pairing is a new twist not widely leaked before. However, it is advisable not to hold your breath regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, as rumors have varied and, at this point, it is challenging to determine what to believe.
The camera specs and supplier for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models stay the same. Reportedly, this choice comes as the Plus model has faced slow sales in recent years, and from the camera module company's viewpoint, treating the standard and S24 Plus models as essentially one model makes sense.
Additionally, the Korean source indicates Samsung's plan to ship 35.2 million units of the Galaxy S24 series by the end of next year. This includes 13.5 million units of the standard model (38%), 5.8 million units of the Plus model (16%), and a significant 15.9 million units of the Ultra model (45%). Notably, the Ultra model holds the largest share, constituting 45% of the overall shipment plan for the three Galaxy S24 series by the end of next year. Stay tuned for more updates as the Galaxy S24 series launch approaches!
According to THE ELEC, a Korean media outlet, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature a robust camera setup, including a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 10-megapixel 10x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.
The 5x and 10x camera combo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra goes against earlier rumors. Previous leaks had suggested a potential 3x and 5x combination, so this recent revelation of a 5x and 10x pairing is a new twist not widely leaked before. However, it is advisable not to hold your breath regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, as rumors have varied and, at this point, it is challenging to determine what to believe.
THE ELEC report delves deeper into the camera setup of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. It suggests that Samsung has opted to provide three camera modules, codenamed Eureka, for the Galaxy S24 series, set to be released early next year.
The camera specs and supplier for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models stay the same. Reportedly, this choice comes as the Plus model has faced slow sales in recent years, and from the camera module company's viewpoint, treating the standard and S24 Plus models as essentially one model makes sense.
Additionally, the Korean source indicates Samsung's plan to ship 35.2 million units of the Galaxy S24 series by the end of next year. This includes 13.5 million units of the standard model (38%), 5.8 million units of the Plus model (16%), and a significant 15.9 million units of the Ultra model (45%). Notably, the Ultra model holds the largest share, constituting 45% of the overall shipment plan for the three Galaxy S24 series by the end of next year. Stay tuned for more updates as the Galaxy S24 series launch approaches!
Things that are NOT allowed: