Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

Adrian Diaconescu
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever
While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.

After selling the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, and Apple's iPhone 12 mini at cool discounts with upfront T-Mo activations right off the bat, Best Buy is now viciously slashing the list price of the "regular" Galaxy S21 5G variant as well for both new and existing Magenta customers.

Samsung Galaxy S21

5G, 128GB, Phantom Gray, T-Mobile

$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Normally available for $799.99 and up, the 6.2-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse can be yours at the time of this writing starting at a measly $499.99. All you have to do to score the unprecedented $300 markdown is activate the 5G-enabled S21 on a new or existing T-Mobile account with a new line of service or a good old fashioned upgrade.

At 500 bucks, this is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones you can get in advance of the Galaxy S21 FE launch, which is obviously unlikely to start at such an incredibly low price. As far as T-Mo subscribers are concerned, that basically makes the S21 Fan Edition DOA given its inevitable downgrades compared to the non-Plus and non-Ultra model.

Of course, this is not a perfect phone, sporting a plastic back that doesn't feel quite as "premium" as some folks would like while also lacking everything from a headphone jack to a microSD card slot and in-box charger. 

The 128 gigs of internal storage space is perhaps not ideal for a handset with so many deficiencies either, but if you keep your eyes on the reduced price, you should be able to easily overcome these imperfections.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
38%off $500 Special BestBuy $799 Special Samsung $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

