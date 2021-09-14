Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Normally available for $799.99 and up, the 6.2-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse can be yours at the time of this writing starting at a measly $499.99. All you have to do to score the unprecedented $300 markdown is activate the 5G-enabled S21 on a new or existing T-Mobile account with a new line of service or a good old fashioned upgrade.





At 500 bucks, this is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones you can get in advance of the Galaxy S21 FE launch , which is obviously unlikely to start at such an incredibly low price. As far as T-Mo subscribers are concerned, that basically makes the S21 Fan Edition DOA given its inevitable downgrades compared to the non-Plus and non-Ultra model.





Of course, this is not a perfect phone, sporting a plastic back that doesn't feel quite as "premium" as some folks would like while also lacking everything from a headphone jack to a microSD card slot and in-box charger.





The 128 gigs of internal storage space is perhaps not ideal for a handset with so many deficiencies either, but if you keep your eyes on the reduced price, you should be able to easily overcome these imperfections.





