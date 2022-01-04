Notification Center

T-Mobile Sprint Samsung Android 5G Metro

T-Mobile and Sprint offer multiple deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile and Sprint offer multiple deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung has finally taken the wraps off Galaxy S21 FE 5G, one of the most anticipated Android smartphones in the last few months. The device sits at the threshold between mid-end and high-end tiers, which makes it appealing for at least two categories of customers.

Following the official reveal of the smartphone, T-Mobile announced that its customers can get the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for free. Starting January 11, the smartphone is coming to T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile, and customers can score one for free (up to $700 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX.

Additionally, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get up to $400 off when trading in an eligible device on any plan with 24 monthly bill credits. Last but not least, those interested can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and get a second for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line. These deals are available for both new and existing customers. On the other hand, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get $260 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G via instant rebate when they switch and verify their ID on a qualifying plan.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile starting January 11 in Graphite, Lavander, Olive, and White. If none of the deals above work for you, and you’re a well-qualified customer, then you can get the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $29.17/month ($0 down) for 24 months on T-Mobile.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$699 Special Samsung $312 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
