T-Mobile and Sprint offer multiple deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung
has finally taken the wraps off Galaxy S21 FE 5G
, one of the most anticipated Android smartphones in the last few months. The device sits at the threshold between mid-end and high-end tiers, which makes it appealing for at least two categories of customers.
Following the official reveal of the smartphone
, T-Mobile announced that its customers can get the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for free
. Starting January 11, the smartphone is coming to T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile, and customers can score one for free (up to $700 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX.
Additionally, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get up to $400 off when trading in an eligible device on any plan with 24 monthly bill credits. Last but not least, those interested can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
and get a second for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line. These deals are available for both new and existing customers. On the other hand, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get $260 off the Samsung Galaxy S21
FE 5G via instant rebate when they switch and verify their ID on a qualifying plan.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G
will be available at T-Mobile
, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile starting January 11 in Graphite, Lavander, Olive, and White. If none of the deals above work for you, and you’re a well-qualified customer, then you can get the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $29.17/month ($0 down) for 24 months on T-Mobile.