The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals: what to expect?0
This model follows the philosophy of its predecessor - bridging the gap between upper midrangers and flagship phones. The new S21 FE is one of the cheapest ways for people to hop on the 120Hz refresh rate wagon too. If you want all the details, check out our dedicated Galaxy S21 FE piece, but meanwhile - we’re here to talk about deals.
When will the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE become available?
The official announcement might be behind our backs already but the phone enters the availability phase on January 11th. Which means you can’t get it at the moment. What you can do is sign up for a reminder on Samsung’s official site, in order not to miss a second when the phone arrives available for purchase.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cost?
The price of the Galaxy S21 FE is pretty much the same as the one we got when the original Galaxy S20 FE launched. You will be able to get the phone for $699 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version, while $769 will get you a Galaxy S21 FE with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Will there be any Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals?
That’s hard to say. Normally, when a new model gets released, its price is almost always set in stone. You’ll have to wait a few months for big promos and deals to start popping up. However, this isn’t always the case - there are rare occasions when the manufacturer wants to push its new phone right away and starts offering deals and discounts from day 1.
Where to find the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals?
Your best bet is Samsung’s official site. Even though the Korean giant probably won’t discount the phone right away, there will be trade-in deals for sure. Samsung is notorious for its trade-in incentives, and there’s no reason for the company not to offer some great Galaxy S21 FE trade-in deals.
The major carriers will be your next stop for Galaxy S21 FE deals. T-Mobile and Sprint already announced that both carriers will offer multiple deals on the new phone, including one that will allow you to get the phone for free. The deal includes trading in your old device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX (up to $700 off).
Even though other big carries such as Verizon and AT&T haven't announced any potential deal on the Galaxy S21 FE yet, rest assure that there will be such deals, once the phone launches, or in the next few days. Given the popularity of the previous model, and the hype around the successor, there's no reason for any major carrier not to stock this hot new model.
Needless to say, keep an eye on this article as well - we will update it the second there are active Galaxy S21 FE deals out there.
You may also find interesting: