Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Picks Deals

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals: what to expect?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals: what to expect?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now official, after months of rumors and leaks. Samsung’s glastic “cheap flagship” arrived with a bang, sporting a Qualcomm 888 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

This model follows the philosophy of its predecessor - bridging the gap between upper midrangers and flagship phones. The new S21 FE is one of the cheapest ways for people to hop on the 120Hz refresh rate wagon too. If you want all the details, check out our dedicated Galaxy S21 FE piece, but meanwhile - we’re here to talk about deals.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE become available?


The official announcement might be behind our backs already but the phone enters the availability phase on January 11th. Which means you can’t get it at the moment. What you can do is sign up for a reminder on Samsung’s official site, in order not to miss a second when the phone arrives available for purchase.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cost?


The price of the Galaxy S21 FE is pretty much the same as the one we got when the original Galaxy S20 FE launched. You will be able to get the phone for $699 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version, while $769 will get you a Galaxy S21 FE with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Will there be any Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals?


That’s hard to say. Normally, when a new model gets released, its price is almost always set in stone. You’ll have to wait a few months for big promos and deals to start popping up. However, this isn’t always the case - there are rare occasions when the manufacturer wants to push its new phone right away and starts offering deals and discounts from day 1.

Where to find the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals?


Your best bet is Samsung’s official site. Even though the Korean giant probably won’t discount the phone right away, there will be trade-in deals for sure. Samsung is notorious for its trade-in incentives, and there’s no reason for the company not to offer some great Galaxy S21 FE trade-in deals.

The most plausible scenario is that Samsung may include a trade-in deal for the previous model - the Galaxy S20 FE. People that own the predecessor and are happy with the model philosophy and execution might want to upgrade to the next model. So watch out for these Galaxy S21 FE trade-in deals.

The major carriers will be your next stop for Galaxy S21 FE deals. T-Mobile and Sprint already announced that both carriers will offer multiple deals on the new phone, including one that will allow you to get the phone for free. The deal includes trading in your old device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX (up to $700 off). 

You can also trade-in your old device on any plan but doing so will get you up to $400 off the price of the Galaxy S21 FE. Metro by T-Mobile customers can get $260 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G via instant rebate when they switch and verify their ID on a qualifying plan.

Even though other big carries such as Verizon and AT&T haven't announced any potential deal on the Galaxy S21 FE yet, rest assure that there will be such deals, once the phone launches, or in the next few days. Given the popularity of the previous model, and the hype around the successor, there's no reason for any major carrier not to stock this hot new model.

Needless to say, keep an eye on this article as well - we will update it the second there are active Galaxy S21 FE deals out there.

You may also find interesting:
Galaxy S21 FE is official: Enter the new mid-range Samsung flagship
T-Mobile and Sprint offer multiple deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
by Rado Minkov,  1
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
-$100
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
The most affordable Samsung 5G-enabled phone arrives at Metro by T-Mobile
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The most affordable Samsung 5G-enabled phone arrives at Metro by T-Mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless