These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series





Over the weekend, the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip followed in the footsteps of all three main S20 variants, showing off its face (and folding display) in a quick hands-on video , and now another massive piece of the early 2020 Samsung flagship puzzle is falling into place thanks to popular YouTuber and self-proclaimed "tech analyst" and "professional asshole" Jon Prosser





The man behind Front Page Tech , a YouTube channel dedicated to delivering tech news in a fun and humorous way, claims to have obtained Galaxy S20 series pricing information from a "source within T-Mobile." Because we're so close to both the formal announcement and commercial release of Samsung's next big (mainstream) thing, there's a good chance this information is not only credible but also final and pretty much etched in stone for all major US carriers.





At the same time, Max Weinbach, who has proven by far the most prolific and reliable Galaxy S20 leaker, has some new info to share on UK prices , which "seem" mostly accurate, but "can always change."

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 family prices





It's always essential to put numbers like these in the right context, and when it comes to ultra-high-end mobile devices, that means first and foremost comparing them to their forerunners. Starting from the very top of the food chain, the state-of-the-art Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to cost a whopping $1,399. That sounds pretty bad in comparison to the $1,000 price tag of an entry-level Galaxy S10+ configuration back in the day, but you'll want to keep in mind that "only" came with 8 gigs of memory and 4G LTE connectivity.









The S20 Ultra, in contrast, is widely rumored to pack a mind-blowing 12GB RAM count and support 5G speeds as standard, not to mention all those other substantial upgrades expected in the camera performance screen technology , and battery size departments . If you still can't justify a $400 hike, maybe an upgrade from 128 to 512 gigs of internal storage space will do the trick. This is by no means guaranteed, but it's definitely possible.













That's right, Prosser's source says even the base S20 will come with 5G connectivity, at least on T-Mobile. By the way, something tells us the aforementioned price points will apply to all carrier-specific S20-series versions, as well as unlocked models. Unless, of course, the 4G LTE-only S20 and S20+ are also headed to one or several major US mobile network operators, which isn't altogether unlikely.





Speaking of 4G models, these are tipped to fetch 75 pounds less than their 5G-capable counterparts on British shores, a difference likely to translate to around 100 bucks in the US. So, if the S20 4G and S20+ 4G are to be released stateside, they should be priced at $899 and $1,099 respectively.

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series prices





It's equally important to compare the prices of a new high-end smartphone family with those of the competition, but before we do that, you should keep in mind Samsung is looking to revise its strategy, no longer releasing a truly affordable "e" variant to go up against the iPhone XR sequel . So, no, it's not really fair to put the $999 Galaxy S20 on the same level as the $699 iPhone 11.













Naturally, there's still a possibility these freshly rumored numbers will prove inaccurate, but for the most part, they seem to coincide with predictions made based on European speculation a little while ago , so we wouldn't hold our breath for any last-minute changes or surprises.



