The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays

Samsung Galaxy S20+ CAD-based render





Forget 90Hz, Samsung is going all-in with 120Hz screens

Before you get too excited thinking Samsung is about to ditch its controversial punch-hole technology or revert to flat panels, that isn't what's happening. The South Korean giant introduced a huge visual refresh on the Galaxy S10 and is expected to build upon it this year with slightly smaller bezels and a repositioned selfie camera.



Ice Universe is referring to an important upgrade to the underlying display technology that’ll reportedly see the chosen panel’s refresh rate jump from the standard 60Hz featured on the Galaxy S10 to an extremely impressive 120Hz.



The overall software experience should, therefore, appear noticeably snappier and smoother to even the untrained eye. This move will also put Samsung in front of OnePlus and Google, who both adopted 90Hz displays on their latest flagships, and miles ahead of Apple, who still uses 60Hz screens.

The best part of this drastic change, though, is possibly the South Korean company’s implementation plans. Unlike certain other brands which discriminate against buyers of their cheaper flagships by limiting the higher refresh rate technology to more expensive models, Samsung is reportedly planning to fit the entire Galaxy S20 series with 120Hz displays.



That means buyers of the standard Galaxy S20 will benefit from the same software experience as those who opt for the pricier Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. The only difference will be the size of the displays – Samsung is planning to fit them with 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch panels respectively.

Big upgrades are also expected elsewhere





To guarantee owners will be able to take full advantage of the 120Hz display, Samsung is expected to fit the Galaxy S20 series with one of two processors depending on the region. Those living in the United States will gain access to the arguably superior Snapdragon 865 whereas people residing in Europe and other markets are expected to receive Exynos 990-powered variants.



All three US models look set to offer 5G network support as standard, but only the Galaxy S20 Ultra will do so internationally. That's because the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ should also be available in 4G LTE-only models where 5G networks aren't yet up and running.

Huge advancements are to be anticipated in the camera department, too, because reports suggest the trio of devices will feature an all-new 108-megapixel main camera paired with an updated ultra-wide-angle shooter. The cheaper Galaxy S20 will also feature a telephoto camera, while the Galaxy S20+ is going to include an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.



As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it's expected to replace the telephoto camera with a new periscope-like alternative that supports 5x optical zoom.





Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra announcement



After much speculation and even a leaked promotional video, Samsung has officially confirmed that its next flagship lineup will be unveiled at Unpacked on Tuesday, February 11. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra should all be present at the event alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and a pair of upgraded wireless earphones dubbed Galaxy Buds+.



Pre-orders for all three smartphones are expected to commence by the end of the week before shipments commence on Friday, February 21. This move will give Samsung quite a bit of time to sell its devices to consumers before rival brands have the chance to debut their latest phones at MWC 2020 just a few days later.