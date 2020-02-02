Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Samsung Android

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 02, 2020, 10:39 AM
On February 11th, Samsung will introduce its next foldable phone. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip opens and closes around the horizontal axis and is a flip phone similar to the Motorola razr. If you are old enough to have owned the original Razr, you surely recall the satisfying sound that the phone made when it was flipped close after a call was finished. And if the conversation was a heated one, what could be more satisfying than physically ending the call with a hard flip accompanied by that noise made when the two sides of the phone came together.

Today, a video allegedly showing a Galaxy Z Flip opening and closing was posted on the Twitter account of concept designer Ben Geskin. And the good news for those who like to have finality is that the device also makes that satisfying sound when flipped shut.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be released on February 14th


The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display using Samsung's "ultra-thin glass."  with a punch-hole selfie camera in the center of the screen. On the outside of the clamshell sits a 1.06-inch always-on AMOLED display that will show notifications, the weather, the time and the date. Under the hood will be Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform which isn't the 2020 flagship chip (that being the Snapdragon 865, of course), but this is a shrewd move by the manufacturer to keep pricing down.


The Galaxy Z Flip will be equipped with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage and will sport a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide. There is no room for the technology used for "Space Zoom" inside this phone. Keeping the lights on will be a 3300mAh capacity battery that is paired with a 15W fast charger out of the box. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip will support wireless charging (at 9W) and it does come with the Power Share reverse wireless charging feature. This means that if your Galaxy Buds need a charge or some poor schlub has talked you into sharing some of your phone's battery life with his/her handset, the back of the Galaxy Z Flip can be used as a wireless charging pad. Just keep in mind that the power you share will reduce the amount of battery life remaining on your phone.

While Motorola installed Android 9 Pie on the razr, the Galaxy Z Flip not only has Android 10 pre-loaded, it also will feature the latest version of the manufacturer's interface, One UI 2.1. This places most of the actionable elements on the bottom of the display so that your finger won't have to engage in calisthenics to tap a button.

Originally, we heard that the Galaxy Z Flip was going to be priced as low as $800 compared to the $1500 razr. But the latest buzz around the water cooler has the Galaxy Z Flip priced at 1,400 EUR which will probably translate into a $1,400 price tag for the unit in the U.S. Also, despite earlier rumors, it now appears that the flipper will not be an AT&T exclusive and will be found on the shelves at all four major U.S. carriers. After the February 11th unveiling, pre-orders should begin that very same day with a potential release date marked for February 14th, Valentine's Day. If you're looking for a gift for that special someone in your life, you might be better off saving money and buying them a box of chocolates. Seriously though, can you imagine the surprise on the face of your significant other when you present them with a Galaxy Z Flip as a gift?
 

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 2636 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Octa-core, 2960 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3300 mAh

4 Comments

dubaiboy78
Reply

1. dubaiboy78

Posts: 461; Member since: Sep 19, 2014

Much better than motorola razr tbh

posted on 1 hour ago

BLUEBLASTER
Reply

2. BLUEBLASTER

Posts: 957; Member since: Feb 23, 2014

It already does that one thing. Cheaper and better spec the Moto Razar.

posted on 1 hour ago

pt020
Reply

3. pt020

Posts: 188; Member since: Apr 08, 2014

For me the Motorola please... there is nothing attractive on this phone.

posted on 34 min ago

Chumley
Reply

4. Chumley

Posts: 43; Member since: Jan 22, 2018

I'm glad that they are trying something different but this design looks like crap. Shiny and plasticy with a useless external display. It will get VERY old opening and closing it EVERY time you even want to see a complete txt, dismiss notifcations, reply quickly, etc... The Moto looks way better....

posted on 24 min ago

