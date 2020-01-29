Tipster reveals more information about the telephoto camera on the Galaxy S20/S20+
The rear camera setup on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series promises to be impressive. As you might expect, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model, has the more exciting lineup of sensors and technology. First, there is a 108MP wide camera that uses 9:1 pixel binning. This means that the data collected from every 9 pixels is merged into one. So with a 108MP sensor, the camera should be able to deliver sharp 12MP images with less noise.
The Director's View feature apparently has made the final cut
In the same thread on Twitter, an unknown Twitter user (@MJNPAPI) claimed to have had one of the new Galaxy S20 models in front of him. While we must take this with a grain of salt, the tweet said that the Director's View feature was available on the phone. This allows a Galaxy S20 user shooting a video to track a subject using all three cameras at the same time. Earlier this month, Ice universe discovered that it had been removed from test firmware for the flagship series. However, the new information, if true, suggests that Director's View will indeed be one of the new features found on the phones. Another feature, called Single Take, will automatically take pictures and selfies as you pan around an area. And Pro mode for video allows those more schooled in photography to shoot videos using manual controls.
The Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch), Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch) and Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9-inch) will all be equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 and a 120Hz refresh rate. In all markets except for Europe, the handsets will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. On the continent, the units will be driven by Samsung's own Exynos 990 SoC. All three handsets will carry 12GB of memory with 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will also be available with 256GB of storage as well.
The pre-order period is expected to begin on February 11th when the new phones are unveiled. Those pre-ordering a Galaxy S20+ or a Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ wireless Bluetooth earbuds valued at $149. The accessory will not include the popular Active Noise Cancellation feature found on some other wireless ear-worn devices.
