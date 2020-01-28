T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung iOS Apple Articles Android

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs and size vs prices pre-release comparison

Jan 28, 2020, 6:31 AM
Gather around, phone lovers, as it is going to be a wild ride. We pit the bet of Samsung and Apple that will be clashing this spring, with the goal of helping you choose whether you should jump the gun and buy the new Galaxy S20 series, or stay within the warm confines of the iOS carriers from the iPhone 11 line.

Stuffed to the gills with every modern hardware spec you can think of, the Galaxy S20 will be looming formidably over Apple's trio that has never had the latest and greatest inside, save for the processing part of it, of course. 

The S20 series is expected to hit the shelves at your local carrier shop in March but while you wait there will be an announcement at a February 11 Unpacked event to fill in the blanks for you. In the meantime, have a look at how the 2019 iPhones will stack up to the Galaxy S20 in 2020.

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series size comparison


Oh, the places you'll go, Samsung! Yep, the world's largest phone maker really went there, and there will be no phone with less than 6" display in its flagship roster this spring. Even the lowly Galaxy S20 starts you off from 6.2 inches, and its specs are no different than those of the S20+, indicating that, this time around, it will only sit lowest on the totem pole in terms of size, not hardware. 

If we take the iPhone 11 Pro, all size comparison bets are off, but then again, it "only" has a 5.8" display, the smallest of the whole sextet, so it won't really be a fair size comparison. Therefore, it's best to compare Apple's largest to Samsung's biggies, lest we forget that size seems to be everything these days (and weight, too, but we digress). 

Both the S20 Ultra and the S20+ will be taller than the already large iPhone 11 Pro Max but more narrow which will make them easier to hold and carry around. When it comes to the Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11, the difference in phone widths is even more startling considering that both have almost the same display sizes and ratios, and that's thanks to the thicc iPhone 11 bezels. 



Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series display, camera, storage and battery comparison


Now comes the fun part. Whatever camera island and all-screen design similarities the iPhone and Galaxy may have to the eye of the uninitiated, are rendered moot by what's under the hood of the new S20 series. Here's a quick rundown of the expected spec against what Apple has to currently offer.


Galaxy S20+/S11 and Ultra preliminary specs comparison with the iPhone 11 Pro Max


Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)iPhone 11 Pro MaxGalaxy S20+ (S11)
Design and dimensionsGlass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case		Glass&metal
6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches (158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm)		Glass&metal 
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm 
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
Display6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, 20:9 ratio, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.5" 1242 x 2688 pixels OLED display, 19.5:9 ratio, 456 PPI 6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
Cameras108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x 'hybrid' optical and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera(s)
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Features:
 
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas		12MP main, 1.4μm pixel size
12MP Telephoto, 2x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
12MP selfie camera
4K HDR 60fps video recording

Features:

Live photos, Video Quick Take, Night mode, Panorama
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

 
Features:

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Apple A13 BionicSnapdragon 865, Exynos 990
Memoryfrom 12GB RAM/128GB to 16GB RAM/512GB basic storage from 4GB RAM/64GB storagefrom 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
Battery5000mAh~4000mAh4500mAh
Price (expected)from $1099from $1099from $999 (5G model)
Release dateAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 3/13releasedAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 3/13
 

While even the best of the newest iPhones is certainly no match to any of the S20 series in, well, most everything as far as specs are concerned, and it's not even close so there is no point of dwelling over zoom levels, 5G connectivity, memory amount or battery capacities. The only part where the iPhone 11 Pro Max might be superior to the S20 family members is, as usual, the chipset. Here's a comparison of the S20 and iPhone 11 processor specs and features for a quick overview.


 

Galaxy S20's Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 chipset specs comparison


Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S11)Exynos 990 (Galaxy S11)Apple A13
Production process7nm EUV7nm EUV7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores1x Kryo 585 (custom A77) @2.84GHz

3x Kryo 585 @2.42GHz

4x @1.8GHz		2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUAdreno 650 at 587MHzMali-G77 MP11Apple custom quad-core
ModemX55 5G modem (add-on)

up to 7.5 Gbps over 5G, and 3 Gbps download speeds on LTE		Exynos 5123 
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, Hexagon 698Yes, dual-core NPUYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode8K HDR
4K HDR at 120fps		8K HDR at 30fps
4K HDR at 120fps		4K HDR at 60fps
Features supportQHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh

up to 200MP single or 2x64MP dual camera

up to 16 GB DDR5

Bluetooth 5.1/10Gbps 60GHz Wi-fi		UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

Single-camera up to 108MP

up to 16 GB DDR5

120Hz display refresh rate		Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

Apple's homebrew A13 Bionic endeavor is usually a year ahead of whatever the other mobile chipset makers manage to churn out, but with the arrival of Snapdragon 865, the performance part gives way to the number of new imaging and display features that Qualcomm introduced. 

Support for ultra high-res cameras like the one on the S20 Ultra? Check. 5G connectivity with every band under the sun? Check. Up to 144Hz display refresh rates and 16GB DDR5 memory support? Check. These are things that Apple's A13 or whatever comes after it, has yet to demonstrate it can support. 

While the Apple A13 may lack in features compared to the Snapdragon, at least on paper, when it comes to sheer raw processing power, though, the iPhone has the upper hand. We have a benchmark comparison to demonstrate what are we to expect in terms of per clock power.


As usual, while the new Snapdragon will hold on its own in the multi-core scores part, the Apple A13 fares way better per core. It is also clocked way higher than the Snapdragon in the benchmark, though, so in real life the performance between the Samsung and Apple finest will typically boil down to how heavy the visuals and animations of the two interfaces are.

Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra vs iPhone 11, Pro, and Max specs vs prices


What can we say, at the rumored $1299 price tag, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is quite a bit more than the $1099 starting tag of the 11 Pro Max. 

It is also much better in terms of sheer specs and connectivity power, and even if we get the S20+ for a comparison, which will presumably have the same starting price as Apple's finest, it still beats the 11 Pro Max in all directions. 

The real mass market fight, however, will be between the Galaxy S20 and the iPhone 11, and there Samsung will have a very clear advantage, as you will be getting so much more for a Benjamin and a half or so over the price of the basic iPhone, that it is going to get chilly if you are sitting around the iOS campfire.


Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11e) vs Apple iPhone 11


Galaxy S20 (S11e)Apple iPhone 11
Design and dimensionsGlass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm (9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)		Glass&metal
5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches (150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm)
6.84 oz (194 g)
Display6.2" 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 566 PPI AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.1" 828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 324 PPI LCD display
Cameras12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps video recording		12MP main, 1.4μm pixel size
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
4K HDR at 60fps video recording
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Apple A13
Memoryfrom 12GB RAM/128GB basic storagefrom 4GB RAM/64GB storage
Battery4000mAh3100mAh
Price (expected)from $849from $699
Release dateAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6 or 3/13released

