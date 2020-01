Samsung Galaxy S20 launches on March 6, reservations now open in the US

Reserve

February 11 is one of the most important days of the first half of the year for the smartphone industry. Samsung will reveal its new flagships, the Galaxy S20 series , in less than two weeks, which means it's time for early adopters to reserve their phones.As expected, the handset maker has opened Galaxy S20 reservations in the United States and even revealed the release date. Five carriers allow customers to reserve their Galaxy S20 flagships through Samsung – AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon, but you can also reserve an unlocked model.Reservations don't cost anything and you still need to pre-order your phone. The benefit is that you'll be notified when you can pre-order your favorite Galaxy S20. Once you enter your information on Samsung's website and select your preferred carrier, you can click that “” button, which is grayed out until everything is in order.You should receive an email in just a few minutes on the address that you used to register, which will say that your reservation is confirmed. Also, for reserving your Galaxy S20, Samsung will give you an exclusive $35 instant credit toward eligible devices and accessories.Moreover, Samsung plans to offer some special trade-in values for eligible devices to those who wish to buy the Galaxy S20. Those who reserve their Galaxy S20 via Samsung should receive information about these special trade-in values next month.As far as the release date goes, Samsung mentions pre-ordered Galaxy S20 units should be delivered by March 6 while supplies last. Assuming pre-orders will open on February 11, the same day Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy S20 series, you'll have nearly a month to pre-order yours.