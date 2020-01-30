T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S20 launches on March 6, reservations now open in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 30, 2020, 6:38 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 launches on March 6, reservations now open in the US
February 11 is one of the most important days of the first half of the year for the smartphone industry. Samsung will reveal its new flagships, the Galaxy S20 series, in less than two weeks, which means it's time for early adopters to reserve their phones.

As expected, the handset maker has opened Galaxy S20 reservations in the United States and even revealed the release date. Five carriers allow customers to reserve their Galaxy S20 flagships through Samsung – AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon, but you can also reserve an unlocked model.

Reservations don't cost anything and you still need to pre-order your phone. The benefit is that you'll be notified when you can pre-order your favorite Galaxy S20. Once you enter your information on Samsung's website and select your preferred carrier, you can click that “Reserve” button, which is grayed out until everything is in order.

You should receive an email in just a few minutes on the address that you used to register, which will say that your reservation is confirmed. Also, for reserving your Galaxy S20, Samsung will give you an exclusive $35 instant credit toward eligible devices and accessories.

Moreover, Samsung plans to offer some special trade-in values for eligible devices to those who wish to buy the Galaxy S20. Those who reserve their Galaxy S20 via Samsung should receive information about these special trade-in values next month.

As far as the release date goes, Samsung mentions pre-ordered Galaxy S20 units should be delivered by March 6 while supplies last. Assuming pre-orders will open on February 11, the same day Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy S20 series, you'll have nearly a month to pre-order yours.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20+

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless