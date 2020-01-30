Samsung Galaxy S20 launches on March 6, reservations now open in the US
Samsung's website and select your preferred carrier, you can click that “Reserve” button, which is grayed out until everything is in order.
You should receive an email in just a few minutes on the address that you used to register, which will say that your reservation is confirmed. Also, for reserving your Galaxy S20, Samsung will give you an exclusive $35 instant credit toward eligible devices and accessories.
Moreover, Samsung plans to offer some special trade-in values for eligible devices to those who wish to buy the Galaxy S20. Those who reserve their Galaxy S20 via Samsung should receive information about these special trade-in values next month.
As far as the release date goes, Samsung mentions pre-ordered Galaxy S20 units should be delivered by March 6 while supplies last. Assuming pre-orders will open on February 11, the same day Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy S20 series, you'll have nearly a month to pre-order yours.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):