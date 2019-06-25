The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price

Samsung Android Camera

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 11, 2020, 1:00 PM
Samsung finally nailed it. It knocked it out of the park, left us stupefied and perplexed, and may have changed the whole Android ballgame with its new Galaxy S20 series and Z Flip foldable just announced, and then some. Stupefied because of the specs sheet, and perplexed because of the unprecedented camera kit and price differences between the S20/+ and Ultra models.

Even though leaked renders and rumors painted a pretty picture beforehand, now that all the specs and pre-order bells and whistles are official, we can easily place the S20 series on top of the Android food chain. 

Unfortunately, Samsung's new triple release strategy brings higher average prices, too, and you'd be forgiven if you want to know what you get for the hefty tags. Leave it to us, we'll guide through everything that Samsung just announced around the new Galaxy S20, S20+ and the top-shelf Ultra flagships.

Galaxy S20, Plus and S20 Ultra prices and release date


  • Prices: from $999 (Galaxy S20), $1199 (S20+), $1399 (S20 Ultra)
  • Release date: March 6 on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Metro...

Samsung is apparently so certain in the merits of the new S20 series, that it is not at all fatalistic about the launch date falling on Friday, March 6. Pre-orders start immediately, and you will be able to snatch one of the S20 trio earlier than anybody else if you register. 

In addition, pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra begin February 21, 2020, at 12:01 am ET. Between February 21, 2020 and March 5, 2020, and you will get a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20+, or $200 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra. Plus, you get other pre-order bonuses like a free Galaxy Buds+ kit that itself is a $150 value and offers the longest battery life of any true wireless earphones.

Here, however, are the rather unpleasant price tags of the newest Galaxies:

US (5G models only)EuropeUK
Galaxy S20from $999.99 (T-Mobile)
$899 (AT&T)		899-939 EUR (4G)
999-1039 EUR (5G)		£799 (4G)
£874 (5G)
Galaxy S20+from $1199.99 (T-Mobile)
$1099 (AT&T)		1039 EUR (4G)
1139 EUR (5G)		£999 (4G)
£1074 (5G)
Galaxy S20 Ultrafrom $1399.99 (T-Mobile)
$1299 (AT&T)		1339 EUR (5G only)£1149 (5G only)


Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra specs and display size


  • Display size: 6.2", 6.7", and 6.9" QHD+ 20:9 with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990
  • 5G modems
  • Cameras: 12MP (main) + 64MP (zoom) + 12MP wide (S20 and S20+)
  • S20 Ultra camera: 108MP (main) + 48MP (periscope zoom) + 12MP wide
  • Battery: 4000mAh (S20), 4500mAh (S20+), 5000mAh (Ultra)
  • Charger: 25W (S20/S20+), 45W (Ultra)
  • Memory and Storage: 8/12/16GB (Ultra) RAM, 128/256 (Ultra)/512 (S20+, Ultra) GB 


A high-res, high refresh display, huge batteries, latest 7nm processors, and pretty amazing camera sets with record zoom levels - Samsung gives us the best of Android in nifty packages.

Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)Galaxy S20+ (S11)Galaxy S20 (S11e)
Displays6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution 6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.2" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
Memory and storage12/16GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage 		8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage		8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128GB storage
Battery5000mAh4500mAh4000mAh
 

Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra body colors and design


Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
Galaxy S20+: Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
Galaxy S20: Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink

Given the pains Samsung went through to achieve the OLED display piercing that returned the front camera(s) punch hole of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, it was unlikely to drastically change this design. Тhese things have to be produced in the tens of millions, so Samsung usually leaves the experiments for the midrange A-series now. 

In fact, all leaks pointed to a Note 10 derivative design, with a hole in the middle of the screen top, and they were correct. Samsung calls the shimmering or matte colors of the S20 series Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink, or Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey, in sync with the new space theme it introduces with the S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20+Galaxy S20
Dimensions and weight6.57 x 2.99 x 0.40 inches,
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm (10.2 mm at the camera bump)
7.80 oz (221 g)		6.37 x 2.90 x 0.35 inches,
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm (8.9mm at the camera bump)
6.63 oz (188 g)		5.97 x 2.72 x 0.36 inches, 
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm (9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)


Galaxy S20 5G models, Snapdragon 865 vs Exynos 990 benchmark


This year, we are going to see a real competition in the world of mobile processing units, it seems, as both the Galaxy S20's Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipsets are done at second-gen 7nm production facilities. There will be 4G-only versions of the Galaxy S20 and S20+, but not in the US, and not of the Ultra, whose price tag is enough of a hint that it is a 5G-exclusive model.

The 990 can be combined with an improved Exynos 5123 modem with up to 7Gbps download speeds but only as a separate entity. If integrated into the chipset, like on the S20, the new modem doesn't support, say, Verizon's mmWave 5G network. In addition, we already have the first benchmark of the US Galaxy S20+ version, and the Snapdragon 865 there scores a fair bit higher for the same clock speed.



Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra zoom and camera features



The camera set on the Galaxy S20 Ultra uses a second generation of Samsung's 108MP sensor which outputs a 27MP photo in a pixel-binning mode as the main shooter. The S20 and S20+ will be getting enhanced 12MP sensors with a larger, 1.8 micron pixel size, so they will also be upgraded from the S10 family. In addition, zooming abilities are greatly enhanced on all phones, and there will be 8K video recording, too.

Galaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20+Galaxy S20
Cameras108MP main (12MP photos with 2.4 μm virtual pixel size)
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse		8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse		8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse
 

Galaxy S20 and Ultra Space Zoom


Samsung is doubling down on the insane marketing by introducing a Space Zoom mode for the S20 series. The 10x hybrid and the whopping 100x digital zoom levels of the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera kit are achieved with a 48MP periscope camera and some cropping from the high-res main sensor. The S20 and S20+ make do with "only" 3x telephoto zoom, and 30x digital "Space Zoom" magnification.

Bright Night


Usually, that many pixels like in a 108MP sensor mean a lot of cross-talk and noise, all "features" that are detrimental to clean and sharp photos in the dusk. Samsung, however, is so certain that it may have overcome these downsides of ultrahigh resolution sensors, that it trademarked the Bright Night phrase, hinting at the low-light excellence of the S20 series.

Besides high-res photos, the Ultra's 108MP sensor with Nonacell (9-in-1 pixel-binning) technology offers improved low-light performance, better highlights exposure for bright elements, even faster autofocus and improved HDR photography, nearing the perception of the human eye.


Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra battery life


Besides a huge camera upgrade, the S20 series boasts one in the battery life department. A new technology (PMP) allows for a much tighter packaging of the battery cells compared to what Samsung is using for the Galaxy S10 models, whose packs still require a holder case.

The pleasant side effect of using PMP for the Galaxy S20 batteries is that the overall size of the package can shrink by up to 57%, allowing for much larger capacities, a smaller battery footprint leaving space for other stuff inside the phone, or a combination thereof. 

 

Thus, the Galaxy S20 series is very likely to have much longer battery life in aggregate, compared to its S10 series predecessors, and not only thanks to the larger batteries. The reasoning is that they run on more efficient processors and use a newer, more frugal OLED display tech.

Galaxy S10 series Galaxy S20 series
3100mAh (Galaxy S10e)4000mAh (Galaxy S20)
3400mAh (Galaxy S10)4500mAh (Galaxy S20+)
4100mAh (S10+), 4500mAh (S10 5G), 4300mAh (Note 10+)
5000mAh (Galaxy S20 Ultra)

The 5G connectivity and the 120Hz display refresh are RAM and battery hogs, so Samsung had to up the ante in those departments. With QHD display resolution, though, don't expect two-day battery life miracles, as Samsung itself admits it's a "full-day battery" on all three phones.


Galaxy S20 series launch takeaways


If the only thing that stopped you from getting a high-end Samsung phone had been the battery capacity, compared to the competition from China, the company addresses that. 

If your other quibble was the camera hardware (not picture quality, mind you), compared again to how cameras on, say, high-end Huawei phones look on paper, Samsung disposed of that prejudice, too.

The significant upgrades in the camera and battery abilities make the Galaxy S20 series the Androids to get this season, but the beastly specs had led Samsung to believe that higher average prices are warranted, compared to the S10 series. Do you agree?

Trex95
13. Trex95

Posts: 2384; Member since: Mar 03, 2013

Phone arena are you sure this the real geekbench 5 of Exyons 990 and snapdragon 865 both results still can’t pass iPhone X A12 even with faster storage UFS 3.0/3.1 and ddr5?!.

posted on 6 hours ago

dimas
12. dimas

Posts: 3461; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

If samsung s11 will use 120hz display, it should have the same 60-90-120hz choices like asus rog phone 2 and should not base on apps alone. It gives more freedom to the user how he want to use the phone.

posted on Nov 29, 2019, 11:16 PM

Locked-n-Loaded
11. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 133; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

I've never understood the point of covering every little leak coming out about a phone in individual stories and then regurgitating all of it in a longer article about the phone and then start the whole process again after the next leaks which leads to yet another recap long article about all of the leaks previously reported?

posted on Nov 29, 2019, 10:08 AM

ijuanp03
9. ijuanp03

Posts: 701; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

I like the new design. Like a fusion between the Note 10 and S9.

posted on Nov 22, 2019, 8:06 AM

Jrod99
8. Jrod99

Posts: 782; Member since: Jan 15, 2016

Something to look forward to since the Note 10 is becoming stale. Oh wait. It’s not been release yet. What the heck we talking S11 for ?

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 9:44 PM

norbie.k
7. norbie.k

Posts: 22; Member since: Jan 16, 2017

great idea

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 2:54 PM

darkwintercloud
5. darkwintercloud

Posts: 37; Member since: Oct 04, 2017

Imagine the grip nightmare.

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 1:37 PM

stulla
4. stulla

Posts: 100; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

Headphone jack,FM radio,I.R blaster and 5 yr OTA software support

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 10:44 AM

plsnoregforcomments
10. plsnoregforcomments

Posts: 33; Member since: Mar 29, 2017

"Headphone jack,FM radio,I.R blaster" Buy a cheap midrange phone that's popular in developing countries e.g. India. "5 yr OTA software support" Get an iPhone.

posted on Nov 27, 2019, 7:06 PM

Poptart2828
3. Poptart2828

Posts: 518; Member since: Jan 23, 2018

It's a very boring landscape when it comes to specifically covering the North American market. Barely any exciting innovations make it past blueprints let alone concept. This is why we get these articles. 5g is taking off in other parts of the world and under display cameras are actually a thing yet in America those still feel like a dream into the future. All screen displays were ushered in by the Chinese a little more than a year ago yet only one company not Chinese sells this form factor in North America. The market is dominated by only two players in the NA market hence why everything sold there is played safe without one ounce of exciting groundbreaking innovative tech.

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 9:07 AM

pimpin83z
2. pimpin83z

Posts: 630; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

"...that the rumorverse, the leakster world, and probably even Samsung itself don't know how exactly..." *doesn't. Anyway, the Note 10 hasn't even been announced yet. Cam we at least wait until late Q3 before S11 rumors/articles?

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 8:35 AM

BLUEBLASTER
6. BLUEBLASTER

Posts: 958; Member since: Feb 23, 2014

No no no. Take your common sense post elsewhere. I'm about to start the rumours of the Galaxy S12 now.

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 1:49 PM

Rocket
1. Rocket

Posts: 744; Member since: Feb 24, 2014

That concept with the rotating camera looks hot, I love it!

posted on Jun 25, 2019, 8:25 AM

