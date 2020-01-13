Samsung Android Camera

The Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera may support 100x hybrid zoom

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 13, 2020, 9:49 AM
The Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera may support 100x hybrid zoom
Less than a day after the Galaxy S20+ was photographed for the first time and just hours after a benchmark listing emerged, tipster Ishan Agarwal has partnered up with MySmartPrice to corroborate some extra specifications and reveal a few other features.

Forget 50x digital zoom, Samsung's planning 100x hybrid zoom


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra won’t be anything close to cheap but it’s certainly going to be a beast. Today’s report yet again corroborates the presence of a powerful 108-megapixel main camera on the back of the phone.

The sensor in question is expected to support pixel binning technology and, when combined with the expected 5x optical zoom periscope camera, will reportedly support a simply astonishing 100x hybrid zoom as part of a feature that could be marketed as ‘Space Zoom.’ 

For reference, the Huawei P30 Pro only supports up to 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. This means Samsung’s new flagship will be able to zoom in much further while retaining a significantly higher level of quality. 

Most smartphones offer the option of going beyond the limits of hybrid zoom with digital zoom, which essentially crops down an image without software trickery. But Samsung is scrapping this feature on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, presumably because 100x zoom is more than enough for most people and the sole use of hybrid zoom will ensure better photos. 

Completing the camera setup should be a Time-of-Flight sensor that’s accompanied by unspecified ultra-wide-angle and macro shooters. There’s no word on the selfie camera, although a 10-megapixel camera is expected.

The Galaxy S20+ will feature a 12MP rear camera


The slightly smaller (and presumably cheaper) Galaxy S20+ is going to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display per today’s information. Rumors suggest it’ll also offer a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad-HD+ (3200x1440p) resolution, both of which look set to be supported by a 4,500mAh battery.

This phone will replace the 108-megapixel camera used on the Ultra-branded device with a slightly inferior but still very powerful 12-megapixel shooter. The resolution difference combined with the presence of a 2x telescope camera rather than a 5x periscope one means the Space Zoom feature probably won’t be present.

Other components are likely going to include an improved ultra-wide-angle camera and a dedicated macro snapper for extremely high-quality closeup photos. Ishan Agarwal says a 10-megapixel selfie camera is definitely present on this one. 

Expect a 10MP selfie camera on the Galaxy S20


Samsung’s standard Galaxy S20 will look virtually identical to the Galaxy S20+, with the only major difference being the presence of a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that’s paired with a 4,000mAh battery, according to today’s information. 

The camera setup will use the same 12-megapixel primary sensor and 10-megapixel selfie alternative. Additionally, the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras are expected to be featured too.

However, because of the smartphone’s lower price, Samsung is largely expected to scrap the macro camera. 

Other Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications 


No other specifications were mentioned in today’s report but benchmark listings and leaks suggest Samsung will fit its flagships with the Snapdragon 865 in North America and the Exynos 990 in Europe. 

12GB of RAM is now expected as standard across the board. 128GB of storage should join this inside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, whereas 256GB is expected as standard inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra. 

Completing the entire package will be Android 10 straight out of the box and Samsung’s custom One UI 2.1 interface. Support for wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and up to 45W wired charging is also rumored.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+) OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.9"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 4900 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

surethom
Reply

1. surethom

Posts: 1743; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

This would defiantly make me consider returning to Samsung phones BUT only if the screen was flat of the curves were MUCH less curved. Hate the reflection of the sides.

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

7. joshuaswingle

Posts: 732; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Not sure about the Ultra yet, but curves on the S20 & S20+ are apparently a lot more subtle.

posted on 42 min ago

surethom
Reply

2. surethom

Posts: 1743; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

So finally will get some decent quality 16:9 photos, i really hate 4:3 size, look stupid on a tablet or TV with huge side black bars.

posted on 1 hour ago

RoryBreaker
Reply

5. RoryBreaker

Posts: 292; Member since: Oct 11, 2015

That has been an option on Android devices for a very long time. It's the iphone that just added that settings option.

posted on 46 min ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

3. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 107; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Did you just write a story that claimed, "The Galaxy S20 and S20+ might not use Samsung's new 108MP camera". But now this? Churn & burn stories I just tune out anymore.

posted on 1 hour ago

iushnt
Reply

4. iushnt

Posts: 3172; Member since: Feb 06, 2013

Are you confused between S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. They said the new 108 sensor is most likely just for the Ultra model.

posted on 50 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

6. joshuaswingle

Posts: 732; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Yes I did. And this story doesn’t claim otherwise, as you probably know because you’ve definitely read both articles completely.

posted on 45 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-120hz-display-confirmed
The best thing about the OnePlus 8 display is now essentially official
Best-fighting-games-iPhone-Android-2020
Best fighting games for your iPhone or Android in 2020
samsung-galaxy-s20-12gb-ram-standard
All Galaxy S20 models could feature 12GB of memory as standard
apple-iphone-5g-fall-2020-launch-no-delay
Every 5G iPhone is on track to launch in Fall 2020; no signs of delay
galaxy-S20-plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-benchmark-Snapdragon-865-vs-855-score
First Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 benchmark score pits Snapdragon 865 vs 855
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-5g-live-photos
Take a look at these Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G live photos
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-no-108mp-camera
The Galaxy S20 and S20+ might not use Samsung's new 108MP camera
oneplus-8-release-price-features-verizon-rumor
Verizon may release the OnePlus 8 5G as its first OnePlus phone

Popular stories

sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless