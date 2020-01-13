The Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera may support 100x hybrid zoom

Forget 50x digital zoom, Samsung's planning 100x hybrid zoom

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra won’t be anything close to cheap but it’s certainly going to be a beast. Today’s report yet again corroborates the presence of a powerful 108-megapixel main camera on the back of the phone.



The sensor in question is expected to support pixel binning technology and, when combined with the expected 5x optical zoom periscope camera, will reportedly support a simply astonishing 100x hybrid zoom as part of a feature that could be marketed as 'Space Zoom.'



For reference, the Huawei P30 Pro only supports up to 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. This means Samsung's new flagship will be able to zoom in much further while retaining a significantly higher level of quality.

Most smartphones offer the option of going beyond the limits of hybrid zoom with digital zoom, which essentially crops down an image without software trickery. But Samsung is scrapping this feature on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, presumably because 100x zoom is more than enough for most people and the sole use of hybrid zoom will ensure better photos.



Completing the camera setup should be a Time-of-Flight sensor that’s accompanied by unspecified ultra-wide-angle and macro shooters. There’s no word on the selfie camera, although a 10-megapixel camera is expected.

The Galaxy S20+ will feature a 12MP rear camera

The slightly smaller (and presumably cheaper) Galaxy S20+ is going to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display per today’s information. Rumors suggest it’ll also offer a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad-HD+ (3200x1440p) resolution, both of which look set to be supported by a 4,500mAh battery.



This phone will replace the 108-megapixel camera used on the Ultra-branded device with a slightly inferior but still very powerful 12-megapixel shooter. The resolution difference combined with the presence of a 2x telescope camera rather than a 5x periscope one means the Space Zoom feature probably won’t be present.



Other components are likely going to include an improved ultra-wide-angle camera and a dedicated macro snapper for extremely high-quality closeup photos. Ishan Agarwal says a 10-megapixel selfie camera is definitely present on this one.

Expect a 10MP selfie camera on the Galaxy S20

Samsung's standard Galaxy S20 will look virtually identical to the Galaxy S20+, with the only major difference being the presence of a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that's paired with a 4,000mAh battery, according to today's information.

The camera setup will use the same 12-megapixel primary sensor and 10-megapixel selfie alternative. Additionally, the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras are expected to be featured too.



However, because of the smartphone’s lower price, Samsung is largely expected to scrap the macro camera.

Other Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications

No other specifications were mentioned in today’s report but benchmark listings and leaks suggest Samsung will fit its flagships with the Snapdragon 865 in North America and the Exynos 990 in Europe.



12GB of RAM is now expected as standard across the board. 128GB of storage should join this inside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, whereas 256GB is expected as standard inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



Completing the entire package will be Android 10 straight out of the box and Samsung's custom One UI 2.1 interface. Support for wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and up to 45W wired charging is also rumored.





Less than a day after the Galaxy S20+ was photographed for the first time and just hours after a benchmark listing emerged, tipster Ishan Agarwal has partnered up withto corroborate some extra specifications and reveal a few other features.