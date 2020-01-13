All Galaxy S20 models could feature 12GB of memory as standard



Samsung upped these numbers again last year with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, which both included an impressive 8GB of RAM as standard. But this year, it looks like the South Korean giant is going to take things up a level.



Despite earlier rumors suggesting otherwise, Samsung is allegedly planning to fit the entire Galaxy S20 lineup with an impressive 12GB of RAM as standard. These will be LPDDR5 chips, which are around 1.3x faster and 30% more efficient than the LPDDR4x equivalents used in the Galaxy S10 series.



As a point of reference, the new chips can transfer around 44GB of data (or 12 Full-HD movies) in just one second, whereas the older chips were capable of moving 34GB per second.

The Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 will accompany 5G

Samsung typically offers higher amounts of memory inside more expensive models that ship with extra storage. As such, it’s possible certain variants of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and perhaps even the Galaxy S20+, could boast 16GB of RAM.

Another differentiating factor between variants of the smartphones will be the chipset. That’s because models destined for the United States are expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 as standard alongside support for 5G networks.



International models, on the other hand, are going to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990. The latter will be paired with a 5G modem inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and a 4G LTE alternative inside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. But don’t worry, 5G variants of these two cheaper models are also being prepared for those of you who insist on 5G network support.

Seriously impressive camera setups

As for the outside of these phones, leaks point towards the presence of curved Infinity-O displays complete with centered camera holes. The compact Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch panel, while the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are rumored to feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays.



These will be accompanied by rather big modules on the back which house several cameras. Leading the way on the Galaxy S20 will be a drastically upgraded 12-megapixel camera coupled with an improved ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2x telephoto zoom alternative.



The bigger and more expensive Galaxy S20+ is expected to borrow this setup and introduce a dedicated macro camera for crystal clear closeup shots. Both phones will also boast an LED flash and a microphone.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will turn things up a notch by replacing the 12-megapixel main camera with an even bigger and more impressive 108-megapixel sensor that’s been designed specifically for the phone.



It’ll be accompanied by a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography and an upgraded 5x periscope camera, which replaces the 2x telephoto one featured on the other two phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 announcement, release, price

Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S20 lineup on Tuesday, February 11, at its next Unpacked event. Pre-orders should begin the following day and shipments are expected to start the following week.



Unfortunately, detailed pricing and availability information is yet to leak. But with less than a month to go, it shouldn’t be too long before the details are made available.



