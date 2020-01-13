Samsung Android

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 13, 2020, 5:41 AM
All Galaxy S20 models could feature 12GB of memory as standard
Samsung seems to be putting everything it has into the Galaxy S20 series and the latest piece of information, which arrives courtesy of Ice Universe, corroborates that assumption.

The days of single-digit RAM are over


The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ featured a decent 4GB of RAM as standard when they debuted in 2017. This configuration was maintained on the Galaxy S9 the following year, although the larger Galaxy S9+ model benefitted from 6GB of RAM instead.

Samsung upped these numbers again last year with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, which both included an impressive 8GB of RAM as standard. But this year, it looks like the South Korean giant is going to take things up a level.

Despite earlier rumors suggesting otherwise, Samsung is allegedly planning to fit the entire Galaxy S20 lineup with an impressive 12GB of RAM as standard. These will be LPDDR5 chips, which are around 1.3x faster and 30% more efficient than the LPDDR4x equivalents used in the Galaxy S10 series.

As a point of reference, the new chips can transfer around 44GB of data (or 12 Full-HD movies) in just one second, whereas the older chips were capable of moving 34GB per second.

The Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 will accompany 5G


Samsung typically offers higher amounts of memory inside more expensive models that ship with extra storage. As such, it’s possible certain variants of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and perhaps even the Galaxy S20+, could boast 16GB of RAM.

Another differentiating factor between variants of the smartphones will be the chipset. That’s because models destined for the United States are expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 as standard alongside support for 5G networks.

International models, on the other hand, are going to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990. The latter will be paired with a 5G modem inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and a 4G LTE alternative inside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. But don’t worry, 5G variants of these two cheaper models are also being prepared for those of you who insist on 5G network support.

Seriously impressive camera setups


As for the outside of these phones, leaks point towards the presence of curved Infinity-O displays complete with centered camera holes. The compact Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch panel, while the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are rumored to feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. 

These will be accompanied by rather big modules on the back which house several cameras. Leading the way on the Galaxy S20 will be a drastically upgraded 12-megapixel camera coupled with an improved ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2x telephoto zoom alternative.

The bigger and more expensive Galaxy S20+ is expected to borrow this setup and introduce a dedicated macro camera for crystal clear closeup shots. Both phones will also boast an LED flash and a microphone.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will turn things up a notch by replacing the 12-megapixel main camera with an even bigger and more impressive 108-megapixel sensor that’s been designed specifically for the phone. 

It’ll be accompanied by a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography and an upgraded 5x periscope camera, which replaces the 2x telephoto one featured on the other two phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 announcement, release, price


Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S20 lineup on Tuesday, February 11, at its next Unpacked event. Pre-orders should begin the following day and shipments are expected to start the following week.

Unfortunately, detailed pricing and availability information is yet to leak. But with less than a month to go, it shouldn’t be too long before the details are made available.

sun0066
Reply

1. sun0066

Posts: 286; Member since: Feb 12, 2011

Impressed !

posted on 1 hour ago

LEEDAQ
Reply

2. LEEDAQ

Posts: 208; Member since: Aug 07, 2018

damm... even with 6GB+ rams android phones get slow down within 1-2 years really quick I wonder why

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

7. User123456789

Posts: 1319; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

It only happens to samsung phones.

posted on 12 min ago

pokharkarsaga
Reply

3. pokharkarsaga

Posts: 561; Member since: Feb 23, 2012

Samsung should start using NVMe instead of UFS. Premium phones should have NVMe if they're charging $1000+.

posted on 1 hour ago

Iodine
Reply

4. Iodine

Posts: 1515; Member since: Jun 19, 2014

“Days of single digit RAM are over” Hmmm. -> but with TB it is going to repeat all over aggain. -> The best selling phone of 2019 has 3GB RAM.

posted on 52 min ago

sebstin
Reply

6. sebstin

Posts: 195; Member since: Dec 03, 2015

Why there is no compact version of S20?.. Why cant Sammy release 5.4", 5.7" and 6.2" phones?..

posted on 16 min ago

User123456789
Reply

8. User123456789

Posts: 1319; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

They cant put all they want inside a small phone. Space is a huge issue. They would need to cut some stuff for it.

posted on 11 min ago

LiveFaith
Reply

9. LiveFaith

Posts: 515; Member since: Jul 04, 2015

Is there really a reason for anything besides an extreme extreme situation where 12gb of RAM is needed? What on earth requires that much playground to operate in? Serious Q.

posted on 8 min ago

All Galaxy S20 models could feature 12GB of memory as standard
