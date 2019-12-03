Qualcomm unveils world's biggest fingerprint sensor for smartphones
Fast forward one year and the US company announced an upgrade to its last year ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, the 3D Sonic Max, which promises to accurately scan a fingerprint in three dimensions.
This makes the 3D Sonic Max the world's largest fingerprint sensor and also the first in the world to enable two-finger authentication. On top of that, 3D Sonic Max promises to deliver 1::1,000,000 rather than 1::50,000, which should prevent fingerprint spoofing and inaccurate results. Qualcomm also claims that its new fingerprint sensor is faster than the previous generation, but doesn't say by how much.
We have yet to learn which handset makers will implement Qualcomm's new fingerprint sensor into their phones, but it looks like Samsung might be one of its clients.
