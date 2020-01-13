Tipster tweets camera specs for the entire Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Earlier today, we passed along a leak from XDA's Max Weinbach that revealed the specs for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G's rear cameras . To reiterate, the primary sensor weighs in at 108MP; with 9:1 pixel binning, the phone should deliver sharp, low-noise images. There also will be a 48MP periscope telephoto camera that will provide 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom that could be promoted as "Space Zoom." The phone will also sport a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The latter provides more accurate depth measurements for improved AR capabilities and natural bokeh blurs on portraits.





Not that long ago this afternoon, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) disseminated a tweet that leaks the rear camera specs for the remainder of the Galaxy S20 line. He says that the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 will sport the same exact rear camera array except for one difference. First, for the similarities, both will carry a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The only difference is that the more expensive Galaxy S20+ will also be equipped with the aforementioned ToF sensor. The latter works by timing how long it takes for an infrared light to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. Calculations are quickly made to produce more accurate depth information.

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20 could be priced at $799 and up







Don't expect the "Space Zoom" periscope telephoto technology to be found on other models besides the Galaxy S20 Ultra . But most of the other features for the rear cameras will be available for the entire Galaxy S20 series. This includes "Single Take Photo" which will allow users to film videos and snap photos while they pan around a scene with their camera over a 15-second span. "Director's View" will lock onto a subject while filming a video and change the camera being used while recording. The other day, this feature disappeared from the test firmware for the Galaxy Ultra 20 Ultra . It is possible that Samsung did this to keep prying eyes away until the phone is unveiled next month, but until then "Director's View" seems to be in limbo. A new mode called "Vertical Panorama" will allow users to capture a vertical panoramic view at the same time that a horizontal panoramic view is recorded. And Night Hyperlapse allows Galaxy S20 users to create moving time-lapse videos even at night.









Earlier today, we told you to expect five new Galaxy S20 models to be introduced during the next Samsung Unpacked event to be held on February 11th. Three of these units, powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, will support 5G: the Galaxy S20 5G, the Galaxy S20+ 5G, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The Snapdragon X55 5G modem works with both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. Two variants, both with the Exynos 990 SoC under the hood, will only work with 4G networks; those models are the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. Samsung will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset on all models in all markets except in Europe.









The rumored pricing for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9-inch AMOLED screen) is said to be $1.099 and up. The Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch AMOLED screen) will reportedly start at $999 and up, and the Galaxy S20 ( 6.2 -inch AMOLED screen) could cost $799 and up. All three might be equipped with 12GB of memory as standard. And these are the latest LPDDR5 memory chips which provide a 30% performance boost in speed and efficiency over the previous generation memory chips.





While Sammy's 2020 first half flagships will be introduced on February 11th, they could be released on March 6th.

