Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Qualcomm officially introduced its next-generation flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform today. During day one of the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit being held in Hawaii, company president Cristiano Amon said that 2020 will be the year that the public embraces the faster download data speeds that 5G networks will deliver.
Qualcomm introduces Modular Platforms for OEMs to make it easier for them to develop 5G enabled devices.
There is speculation that Apple will bring back a more secure Touch ID when it first employs Qualcomm's in-display ultrasound fingerprint scanner on the 2020 or 2021 iPhones. Apple is said to be looking to offer a full-screen in-display scanner and today Qualcomm announced that its new 3D Sonic Fingerprint Technology has a surface area 17 times larger than the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that is used on most of Samsung's 2019 flagship phones.
During today's event, Xiaomi co-founder and Vice Chairman Bin Lin announced that the Chinese manufacturer's next flagship phone, the Mi 10, will launch during the first quarter of 2020. It will also be one of the first phones available to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. Talking about 5G, Lin said, "The 5G era opens up new opportunities and challenges. It brings great innovations and redefines how users interact with devices, audio, and video applications. The next generation of 'Super Internet' will be an all-new model that combines 5G + AI + IoT, and Xiaomi will be at the forefront of this, developing and bringing 5G smartphones to the masses."
Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, weighed in on the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform and how HMD will use it to make 5G more affordable to Nokia customers. The executive stated that "Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform. Aside from being an excellent mobile platform for best-in-class 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform allows us to offer breakthrough entertainment capabilities combined with our PureDisplay technology, and our unique ZEISS powered imaging solutions that enable fans to create and share amazing content over 5G. We also congratulate Qualcomm Technologies on the announcement of its Snapdragon Modular Platform. This innovative approach to making 5G more accessible to OEMs will dramatically streamline the development process and we look forward to exploring possibilities of working with Qualcomm Technologies on this exciting platform."
The Snapdragon Tech Summit runs through Thursday.
