Samsung Android Processors

First Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 benchmark score pits Snapdragon 865 vs 855

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 13, 2020, 2:59 AM
First Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 benchmark score pits Snapdragon 865 vs 855
Samsung's processor foundries missed one production cycle of the flagship Snapdragon 8-series processor and their new and superior extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography didn't win the hearts of Qualcomm's management for the production of Snapdragon 865, either. 

Qualcomm revealed at the 865's unveiling that it is done with TSMC's second-generation 7nm process, the same one that allowed Apple to cram 8.6 billion transistors in its A13 chipset in the iPhone 11 series. 

The Exynos 990 that will be powering the global Galaxy S20 models, however, has Samsung's 5G modem integrated while for Snapdragon 865 the X55 modem comes as a separate entity that manufacturers can tack on for easier onboarding of the complicated 5G connectivity.

Thus, we are going to see a real competition in the world of mobile processing units this year, as Samsung's Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipset lines will be done at separate foundry production facilities but on the same second-gen 7nm process. The Snapdragon 855 that is in the Galaxy S10 for the US is done at the first-gen 7nm production node, while Exynos 9820 for the global versions is on 8nm.

Qualcomm promised up to 25% performance gains at the same clock speeds between 855 and 865, and thus, the Galaxy S20 will eventually thus have a chipset that is much faster than the fastest Android chips at the moment, with the corresponding graphics subsystem gains. 

The big bump, however, is in the value-added features like multi-mode 5G, high-res camera support, or up to 144Hz display refresh rates. Here is a quick comparison table with all the known Snapdragon 865 features against the Exynos 990 and some other notables.

 

Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison


We are comparing the currently known Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 specs and features below for your viewing pleasure. For reference, we include the Snapdragon 855 and Apple A13 that are in 2019 flagships already.

Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 855+Apple A13
Production process7nm+ EUV7nm (TSMC N7P)7nm (TSMC FF)7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		1x 2.84GHz A77

3x 2.42GHz A77

4x 1.8GHz A55

1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz

3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz

4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUMali-G77 MP11Adreno 650 at 587MHzAdreno 640Apple custom quad-core
ModemExynos 5123 
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		X55 5G modem add-on

up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE		Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 316Mbps

X50 5G modem add-on		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, dual-core NPUYesYesYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps		8K HDR4K HDR10+4K HDR at 60fps
Misc.UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

LPDDR5 memory support

Single-camera up to 108MP

120Hz display refresh rate		LPDDR5 memory support4K HDR Bokeh Video

8K 360 VR video playback

Always-on noise cancellation

Dual-frequency GPS		Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

 

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10 benchmarks, Snapdragon 865 vs 855 score


In addition, we already got tipped by Droidshout the first benchmark of the US Galaxy S20+ version that recently appeared at the FCC, and made a quick comparison with its S10 equivalent running on Android 10 as well. 

As you can see, the Snapdargon 865 in the S20+ scores a fair bit higher for the same clock speed, as can be expected, and the S20+ is listed as having 12GB RAM, perhaps even in the base version.


 
While a 25% performance gain is nothing to sniff at when compared to Snapdragon 855, the added value of today's chipsets are not the clock speeds - they are high enough as it is - but rather the accompanying features and especially the modems now that we have 5G connectivity to support, too.

Based on the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 specs alone, we can deduce that, yes, the Galaxy S20 will indeed sport a 108MP camera, have fast DDR5 memory, and a display refresh rate of 120Hz.

Moreover, Samsung's finest for the spring season would be capable of smooth 8K video recording, and up to 7.5Gbps download speeds on mmWave networks like Verizon's 5G. All specs that you don't even have on your high-end laptop at home, and sound pretty crazy to have in your phone, but may very well become reality before March has rolled out in earnest.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+ (S11)
Samsung Galaxy S20+ (S11) OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-5g-live-photos
Take a look at these Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G live photos
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-no-108mp-camera
The Galaxy S20 and S20+ might not use Samsung's new 108MP camera
oneplus-8-release-price-features-verizon-rumor
Verizon may release the OnePlus 8 5G as its first OnePlus phone
60Hz-vs-90Hz-refresh-rate-test-can-people-tell-the-difference
90Hz vs 60Hz display refresh rate revisited: can people tell the difference this time?
samsung-galaxy-bloom-foldable-phone-galaxy-s20-names-confirmed
Samsung secretly 'confirms' foldable Galaxy Bloom and Galaxy S20 names
apple-iphone-sales-growth-china-december-2019
Apple experiences soaring iPhone sales in China as Android loses ground
phone-with-best-speakers-iPhone-vs-Galaxy-Note-10-OnePlus-LG-G8X-Pixel-4-XL-Asus-ROG-Phone-II
Which phone has the best speakers? iPhone vs Galaxy, OnePlus, LG, Pixel, ROG Phone II blind test
OnePlus-7T-long-term-review
OnePlus 7T: 3 months in, should you buy it?

Popular stories

sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless