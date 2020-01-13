First Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 benchmark score pits Snapdragon 865 vs 855
Qualcomm revealed at the 865's unveiling that it is done with TSMC's second-generation 7nm process, the same one that allowed Apple to cram 8.6 billion transistors in its A13 chipset in the iPhone 11 series.
Thus, we are going to see a real competition in the world of mobile processing units this year, as Samsung's Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipset lines will be done at separate foundry production facilities but on the same second-gen 7nm process. The Snapdragon 855 that is in the Galaxy S10 for the US is done at the first-gen 7nm production node, while Exynos 9820 for the global versions is on 8nm.
The big bump, however, is in the value-added features like multi-mode 5G, high-res camera support, or up to 144Hz display refresh rates. Here is a quick comparison table with all the known Snapdragon 865 features against the Exynos 990 and some other notables.
Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison
We are comparing the currently known Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 specs and features below for your viewing pleasure. For reference, we include the Snapdragon 855 and Apple A13 that are in 2019 flagships already.
|Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)
|Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)
|Snapdragon 855+
|Apple A13
|Production process
|7nm+ EUV
|7nm (TSMC N7P)
|7nm (TSMC FF)
|7nm (TSMC N7P)
|Processor cores
|2x Exynos M5
2x Cortex A76
4x Cortex A55
|1x 2.84GHz A77
3x 2.42GHz A77
4x 1.8GHz A55
|1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz
3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz
4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz
|2x Lightning @2.66GHz
4x Thunder @1.7GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650 at 587MHz
|Adreno 640
|Apple custom quad-core
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
(Category 24)
Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps
|X55 5G modem add-on
up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE
|Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)
Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 316Mbps
X50 5G modem add-on
|Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)
Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 225Mbps
|AI co-processor
|Yes, dual-core NPU
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, octa-core Neural Engine
|Video encode
|4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps
|8K HDR
|4K HDR10+
|4K HDR at 60fps
|Misc.
|UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds
LPDDR5 memory support
Single-camera up to 108MP
120Hz display refresh rate
|LPDDR5 memory support
|4K HDR Bokeh Video
8K 360 VR video playback
Always-on noise cancellation
Dual-frequency GPS
|Computational photography
Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second
Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10 benchmarks, Snapdragon 865 vs 855 score
In addition, we already got tipped by Droidshout the first benchmark of the US Galaxy S20+ version that recently appeared at the FCC, and made a quick comparison with its S10 equivalent running on Android 10 as well.
As you can see, the Snapdargon 865 in the S20+ scores a fair bit higher for the same clock speed, as can be expected, and the S20+ is listed as having 12GB RAM, perhaps even in the base version.
While a 25% performance gain is nothing to sniff at when compared to Snapdragon 855, the added value of today's chipsets are not the clock speeds - they are high enough as it is - but rather the accompanying features and especially the modems now that we have 5G connectivity to support, too.
Based on the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 specs alone, we can deduce that, yes, the Galaxy S20 will indeed sport a 108MP camera, have fast DDR5 memory, and a display refresh rate of 120Hz.
Moreover, Samsung's finest for the spring season would be capable of smooth 8K video recording, and up to 7.5Gbps download speeds on mmWave networks like Verizon's 5G. All specs that you don't even have on your high-end laptop at home, and sound pretty crazy to have in your phone, but may very well become reality before March has rolled out in earnest.
