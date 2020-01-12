Take a look at these Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G live photos

Today, with less than one month to go until Samsung officially introduces its next flagship lineup, tipster Max Weinbach has obtained several live photos of the upcoming Galaxy S20+ 5G.

Centered punch hole, small bezels, curved edges

Corroborating virtually every major leak and report dating back to November, the images in question show a large Infinity-O display on the phone. This arrives complete with extremely small bezels, curved edges on either side, and a single camera hole which Samsung has now moved over to the center.



It's believed the flagship in question will feature a 6.7-inch display, whereas the smaller Galaxy S20 and larger Galaxy S20 Ultra are expected to include 6.2-inch and 6.9-inch implementations respectively. Despite these differences, though, a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate is to be expected on all three devices complete with a 3200x1440p resolution.



An updated aluminum frame that's home to a speaker on the bottom and a volume rocker and power key on the right side is apparently part of the setup. This is also going to house the typical USB-C port which should enable fast charging of up to 45W, something that will come in handy considering the 4,500mAh capacity that's expected on the Galaxy S20+.

Unfortunately, though, the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack has seemingly been ditched. If true, the new flagship will become Samsung's first S-branded model not to feature the legacy port.

One more camera than last year!

Turning the phone over is where things get really juicy. Samsung has ditched the horizontal camera layout used on the Turning the phone over is where things get really juicy. Samsung has ditched the horizontal camera layout used on the Galaxy S10 lineup in favor of a large, rectangular module positioned in the top-left corner.



The Galaxy S20+ features an impressive quadruple-camera setup that’s reportedly led by a significantly upgraded 12-megapixel camera. This will allegedly be paired with a more advanced wide-angle shooter, a 2x telephoto zoom alternative, and a dedicated macro camera rather than the increasingly common Time-of-Flight sensor.



To compare, Samsung is expected to ditch the macro camera on the standard Galaxy S20 in a bid to better differentiate the two models and ensure a large enough profit margin. As for the premium Galaxy S20 Ultra, it's so far expected to adopt an even more versatile penta-camera layout that’s evident by the sheer size of the module in leaked renders.

The ultra-wide-angle and macro cameras are rumored to be present, yet this time an advanced 5x zoom periscope snapper is expected to accompany a Time-of-Flight sensor. The biggest highlight, however, will undoubtedly be the all-new 108-megapixel camera that Samsung has developed exclusively for the phone. The latter will offer an even larger pixel size and should allow for high levels of hybrid zoom thanks to pixel binning technology.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series announcement and release date

The entire Galaxy S20 series is set to arrive at Unpacked on Tuesday, February 11. Samsung is expected to announce the devices alongside the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and the upcoming Galaxy Buds+.



Pre-orders should begin the following day before shipments start on Friday, February 21. The models available in the United States should feature the Snapdragon 865 and 5G support as standard, but this won’t be the case internationally.



That’s because Samsung is expected to fit those devices with its homegrown Exynos 990 chipset. The latter will be paired with a 5G modem as standard on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and a 4G LTE modem on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, although 5G variants of these two phones are expected too.



