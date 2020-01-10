Galaxy S20 vs Plus vs S20 Ultra specs, camera and price comparison

Going from a Galaxy S10 in 2019, directly to S20 the following year is an unprecedented move, and not only for Samsung. Apparently, the company considers its newlywed Galaxy S20 family a quantum leap to not only start the decade in 2020, but also signify a "new era" for Samsung, said its new mobile division exec.





That, and the fact that next year we may have Galaxy S21 or even S30 in 2021, while the iPhone would still be at 13. We kid, but naming the series S20 is a handy denomination for the new decade going forward, and a clever marketing ploy, too.





What was once thought to be the S11e as an S10e successor, is now the S20 , the S10 heir turned out to actually be S20+ , while the rumors for an S20 Ultra to replace the S10+ have materialized, too.





If that's not complicated enough, the Ultra is the one that sports the top periscope zoom and high-res main camera that will allow for some clever up to 100x "Space Zoom" hybrid optical/digital magnification. Thus, with the naming scheme out of the way, let's review which new Galaxy S20 gets what specs so it's easier for you to pull the buy trigger.









Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Plus vs S20 Ultra specs, colors, and display sizes







Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera differences







As you can see, the S20 Ultra is quite a bit thicker than the S20+ or the S20 even. This should serve as a hint that it is the exclusive bearer of Samsung's first periscope zoom setup that offers 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 100x digital "Space Zoom" magnification. That crazy zoom level is achieved by a hybrid optical/digital efforts when coupled with crops and pixel -binning from the ultra high-res 108MP main sensor and the 48MP telephoto camera.





The S20+ and S20 use the same hybrid cropping and binning to reach the advertised 30x "Space Zoom" levels, but from a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x hybrid optical zoom, so the ultimate magnification total is much smaller. In both cases, however, we wouldn't expect the largest zoom numbers to produce anything but passable results.



