Galaxy S20 vs Plus vs S20 Ultra specs, camera and price comparison
Going from a Galaxy S10 in 2019, directly to S20 the following year is an unprecedented move, and not only for Samsung. Apparently, the company considers its newlywed Galaxy S20 family a quantum leap to not only start the decade in 2020, but also signify a "new era" for Samsung, said its new mobile division exec.
What was once thought to be the S11e as an S10e successor, is now the S20, the S10 heir turned out to actually be S20+, while the rumors for an S20 Ultra to replace the S10+ have materialized, too.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Plus vs S20 Ultra specs, colors, and display sizes
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy S20+
|Galaxy S20
|Design and dimensions
|Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
7.80 oz (221 g)
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
6.63 oz (188 g)
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)
|Display
|6.9" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|6.7" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|6.2" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|Processor(s) and 5G modem
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (5G only)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)
|Memory
|12/16GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage
|8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage
|8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128GB storage
|Battery
|5000mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera differences
As you can see, the S20 Ultra is quite a bit thicker than the S20+ or the S20 even. This should serve as a hint that it is the exclusive bearer of Samsung's first periscope zoom setup that offers 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 100x digital "Space Zoom" magnification. That crazy zoom level is achieved by a hybrid optical/digital efforts when coupled with crops and pixel-binning from the ultra high-res 108MP main sensor and the 48MP telephoto camera.
The S20+ and S20 use the same hybrid cropping and binning to reach the advertised 30x "Space Zoom" levels, but from a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x hybrid optical zoom, so the ultimate magnification total is much smaller. In both cases, however, we wouldn't expect the largest zoom numbers to produce anything but passable results.
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy S20+
|Galaxy S20
|Cameras
|108MP main (12MP photos with 2.4 μm virtual pixel size)
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
|12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
|Features
|8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse
|8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse
|8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse
The S20 and S20+, however, come with new 12MP sensors that sport huge 1.8 micron pixels, much larger than the 0.8 micron dots of the 108MP sensor reserved for the Ultra. Samsung still managed to set the Ultra apart by introducing the Nonacell technology, combining nine adjacent pixels into one to reach the whopping 2.4 micron virtual pixel size on its most expensive S-line phone to date.
In addition, the extra thickness could be a reflection of the much larger, 5000mAh battery pack in the Ultra that sets a record for the largest one that Samsung has ever put in an S-line or even Galaxy Note phone so far.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra prices and carrier availability
Samsung just waltzed out of the stage in the Palace of Fine Arts, a huge neoclassical building in San Francisco, California, and left us drooling over its new and unprecedented Galaxy S20 family line.
Available on all US carriers from March 6, the phones' prices are not for the faint of heart, starting from $999 for the S20, going through the $1099 mark for the middle S20+ child, and culminating in the whopping $1399 for the S20 Ultra. Say what, you want the Ultra but will settle on the S20? Who can blame you.
34 Comments
36. Shaaki
Posts: 5; Member since: Sep 13, 2019
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 6:21 PM 0
28. S4NDY
Posts: 277; Member since: Mar 14, 2016
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:09 AM 1
33. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:29 AM 0
21. AlienKiss
Posts: 350; Member since: May 21, 2019
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 3:20 AM 0
26. raky_b
Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:49 AM 1
16. Prizm
Posts: 11; Member since: Feb 21, 2016
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:38 PM 3
18. JohnR
Posts: 165; Member since: Sep 08, 2017
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 10:04 PM 1
22. L0n3n1nja
Posts: 1612; Member since: Jul 12, 2016
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:26 AM 0
35. Prizm
Posts: 11; Member since: Feb 21, 2016
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:29 PM 0
13. rsiders
Posts: 2056; Member since: Nov 17, 2011
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 2:26 PM 4
14. foldablephone
Posts: 81; Member since: Sep 19, 2018
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 3:03 PM 1
25. raky_b
Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:46 AM 2
12. RoryBreaker
Posts: 321; Member since: Oct 11, 2015
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 11:25 AM 1
24. raky_b
Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:43 AM 1
32. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:28 AM 0
5. smallworld
Posts: 527; Member since: Jul 13, 2012
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:32 AM 8
8. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:42 AM 1
15. sleepypandaeyes
Posts: 421; Member since: Apr 12, 2015
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 8:53 PM 0
30. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:26 AM 0
10. androiduser
Posts: 569; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:44 AM 4
31. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:27 AM 0
4. shawman
Posts: 92; Member since: Sep 18, 2012
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:30 AM 3
7. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:42 AM 4
23. raky_b
Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:41 AM 4
29. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:26 AM 0
3. lorecherry
Posts: 4; Member since: Jan 10, 2020
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:25 AM 7
1. redmd
Posts: 1965; Member since: Oct 26, 2011
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:02 AM 11
2. notfair
Posts: 783; Member since: Jan 30, 2017
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:13 AM 7
6. User123456789 unregistered
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:41 AM 5
9. androiduser
Posts: 569; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:43 AM 7
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):