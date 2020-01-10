Verizon Samsung Articles Android

Galaxy S20 vs Plus vs S20 Ultra specs, camera and price comparison

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 11, 2020, 1:00 PM
Going from a Galaxy S10 in 2019, directly to S20 the following year is an unprecedented move, and not only for Samsung. Apparently, the company considers its newlywed Galaxy S20 family a quantum leap to not only start the decade in 2020, but also signify a "new era" for Samsung, said its new mobile division exec. 

That, and the fact that next year we may have Galaxy S21 or even S30 in 2021, while the iPhone would still be at 13. We kid, but naming the series S20 is a handy denomination for the new decade going forward, and a clever marketing ploy, too. 

What was once thought to be the S11e as an S10e successor, is now the S20, the S10 heir turned out to actually be S20+, while the rumors for an S20 Ultra to replace the S10+ have materialized, too.

If that's not complicated enough, the Ultra is the one that sports the top periscope zoom and high-res main camera that will allow for some clever up to 100x "Space Zoom" hybrid optical/digital magnification. Thus, with the naming scheme out of the way, let's review which new Galaxy S20 gets what specs so it's easier for you to pull the buy trigger.


Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Plus vs S20 Ultra specs, colors, and display sizes


Galaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20+Galaxy S20
Design and dimensionsCosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
7.80 oz (221 g)		Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
6.63 oz (188 g)		Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)
Display6.9" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh  6.7" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh 6.2" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh 
Processor(s) and 5G modemSnapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (5G only)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)
Memory12/16GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage		8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage		8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128GB storage
Battery5000mAh4500mAh4000mAh


Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera differences



As you can see, the S20 Ultra is quite a bit thicker than the S20+ or the S20 even. This should serve as a hint that it is the exclusive bearer of Samsung's first periscope zoom setup that offers 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 100x digital "Space Zoom" magnification. That crazy zoom level is achieved by a hybrid optical/digital efforts when coupled with crops and pixel-binning from the ultra high-res 108MP main sensor and the 48MP telephoto camera.

The S20+ and S20 use the same hybrid cropping and binning to reach the advertised 30x "Space Zoom" levels, but from a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x hybrid optical zoom, so the ultimate magnification total is much smaller. In both cases, however, we wouldn't expect the largest zoom numbers to produce anything but passable results.

Galaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20+Galaxy S20
Cameras108MP main (12MP photos with 2.4 μm virtual pixel size)
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse		8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse		8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Bright Night, Single Take, Director’s Cut from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse
 
The S20 and S20+, however, come with new 12MP sensors that sport huge 1.8 micron pixels, much larger than the 0.8 micron dots of the 108MP sensor reserved for the Ultra. Samsung still managed to set the Ultra apart by introducing the Nonacell technology, combining nine adjacent pixels into one to reach the whopping 2.4 micron virtual pixel size on its most expensive S-line phone to date.

In addition, the extra thickness could be a reflection of the much larger, 5000mAh battery pack in the Ultra that sets a record for the largest one that Samsung has ever put in an S-line or even Galaxy Note phone so far.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra prices and carrier availability


Samsung just waltzed out of the stage in the Palace of Fine Arts, a huge neoclassical building in San Francisco, California, and left us drooling over its new and unprecedented Galaxy S20 family line. 

Available on all US carriers from March 6, the phones' prices are not for the faint of heart, starting from $999 for the S20, going through the $1099 mark for the middle S20+ child, and culminating in the whopping $1399 for the S20 Ultra. Say what, you want the Ultra but will settle on the S20? Who can blame you.

Options

34 Comments

Shaaki
Reply

36. Shaaki

Posts: 5; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

please guys we need a super strong mobile phone with bazzle and big battery like a brick. we don't want glassy phones that can break easily.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 6:21 PM

S4NDY
Reply

28. S4NDY

Posts: 277; Member since: Mar 14, 2016

Those cameras are still wrong, why don't you fix them, S20 and S20+ not use 108mp sensor, they use 12mp sensors with 1.8μm

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:09 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

33. User123456789 unregistered

They dont know it is wrong yet ... Are you Sandy from slashleaks?

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:29 AM

AlienKiss
Reply

21. AlienKiss

Posts: 350; Member since: May 21, 2019

I like them, but in the same time I hate that camera island that is so protruding. I wonder how the phone will bounce when laid on the back on a table.. Why couldn't they incorporate it under the glass??

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 3:20 AM

raky_b
Reply

26. raky_b

Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

I don't understand why do they use glass on the back of the phone, when everyone will use some kind of case to make even surface with that camera bump (so not just for protection).

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:49 AM

Prizm
Reply

16. Prizm

Posts: 11; Member since: Feb 21, 2016

FFS, why is the smallest S20 still bigger than my S7 Edge!?? Why can't Samsung make a compact flagship??

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:38 PM

JohnR
Reply

18. JohnR

Posts: 165; Member since: Sep 08, 2017

Because people don't buy them. The larger ones sell 2 to 1. And they do sell a compact phone, the S10e.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 10:04 PM

L0n3n1nja
Reply

22. L0n3n1nja

Posts: 1612; Member since: Jul 12, 2016

It would have absolutely horrible battery life or missing features. All those camera take up a lot of space, so do the larger batteries. I'd imagine part of the push to bigger phones is to incorporate more cameras and other sensors.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:26 AM

Prizm
Reply

35. Prizm

Posts: 11; Member since: Feb 21, 2016

The iPhone 11 Pro is smaller than all S20 phones listed here.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:29 PM

rsiders
Reply

13. rsiders

Posts: 2056; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

Guess I'm stuck paying $1000 for the S20+. Oh well, no upgrades for me after this until maybe 2024.lol

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 2:26 PM

foldablephone
Reply

14. foldablephone

Posts: 81; Member since: Sep 19, 2018

Get a good case for it lol

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 3:03 PM

raky_b
Reply

25. raky_b

Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

Or you can do what I did 2 years ago...just forget that Samsung exist. LG'S flagship will costs 600-700$ 2 months after start of the sale, as will Huawei's P40, and there is always Oneplus,Xiaomi, Oppo....

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:46 AM

RoryBreaker
Reply

12. RoryBreaker

Posts: 321; Member since: Oct 11, 2015

Announced on Feb 11 & released on March 6???? That's almost a month wait...that's crazy!

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 11:25 AM

raky_b
Reply

24. raky_b

Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

Naaaaah....it's not crazy, just look at what Sony does...release phone 4-5 months after announcing it.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:43 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

32. User123456789 unregistered

February - june ... The excuse is they start production after MWC to avoid any leak.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:28 AM

smallworld
Reply

5. smallworld

Posts: 527; Member since: Jul 13, 2012

I'm so disappointed about the 20:9 ratio. Do our phones really need to get longer??? It's already difficult to comfortably reach the top of the display currently.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:32 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

8. User123456789 unregistered

That is why people should not use only one hand. Thumb can get injured this way.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:42 AM

sleepypandaeyes
Reply

15. sleepypandaeyes

Posts: 421; Member since: Apr 12, 2015

True, repetitive strain injury is not fun, I've had it

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 8:53 PM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

30. User123456789 unregistered

I have to read that years ago a famous NBA player had this. Because his big phone.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:26 AM

androiduser
Reply

10. androiduser

Posts: 569; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

Ikr, it's not like people are asking for this, I mean is it possible they will go back to lesser aspect ratios in the future, there's no way I'm buying a 20:9 phone, maybe they'll keep going till they reach 32:9. I hate this stupid trend

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:44 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

31. User123456789 unregistered

It will stop at 21:9.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:27 AM

shawman
Reply

4. shawman

Posts: 92; Member since: Sep 18, 2012

crazy specs but another price increase. I wish phones get cheaper and not more expensive !!! At this rate Note 20 ultra will be 1199 or more.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:30 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

7. User123456789 unregistered

Better components cost more.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:42 AM

raky_b
Reply

23. raky_b

Posts: 454; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

What is better components? Sd855 was best there was in 2019...why would sd865 cost more? Camera module from 2019 has lost it value, so if it was priced f.e. 100$ last year, now it costs 60, so new model can cost 100$ this year. So, no...it is not about components price, it is about Samsung's and Apple's greed.

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 4:41 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

29. User123456789 unregistered

Newer components cost more. New cpu/gpu, newer screen, newer cameras, newer batteries etc ....

posted on Jan 11, 2020, 7:26 AM

lorecherry
Reply

3. lorecherry

Posts: 4; Member since: Jan 10, 2020

Exynos for Europe, bye Samsung after 4 Samsung phones. I am buying Xiaomi, better price and Snapdragon 865.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:25 AM

redmd
Reply

1. redmd

Posts: 1965; Member since: Oct 26, 2011

S20 Ultra! I'm so excited.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:02 AM

notfair
Reply

2. notfair

Posts: 783; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

That phone will be freaking HUGE!!! it makes no sense. Then again, Xperial 5 plus is even taller than that.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:13 AM

User123456789 unregistered
Reply

6. User123456789 unregistered

1mm...

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:41 AM

androiduser
Reply

9. androiduser

Posts: 569; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

Lol th s20 series sucks. I'm not a fan the 20:9 aspect ratio, also 6.2 inch is still big for me.

posted on Jan 10, 2020, 9:43 AM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

