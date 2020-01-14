Samsung Android

Sadly, no always-on 120Hz refresh for the Galaxy S20, but that may be a good thing

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 14, 2020, 3:34 AM
We've been hearing that Samsung may double its flagship phone displays' refresh rate since last fall, when the option to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz was discovered in a hidden menu of the OneUI 2.0 beta update.

Since then, we've been on an emotional will-they-won't-they rollercoaster on the issue, especially when pertaining to the upcoming Galaxy S20 series flagships. Leaked firmware code tipped 120Hz for the Galaxy S20 displays indeed, but was subsequently dropped, at least as far as the full resolution of the displays was concerned.

Now, however, the leakster that stirred the most controversy on the matter, claiming 120Hz for all Samsung flagship phone fans, and then tipping that it may only apply at the virtual 1080p resolution that Samsung applies as default, seems to have made up their mind in the negative direction.

The Galaxy S20 series, it turns out, may have indeed ditched the option for 120Hz refresh at the full display resolution and left it for the default one that Samsung's high-end phones usually ship with out of the box, and the option switch may look like this.

Notice the warning about the negative impact on battery life from a screen constantly refreshing at 120Hz? Well, that might be one of the reasoning behind such a move by Samsung, even though the graphics subsystem still has to refresh the same physical number of pixels regardless of what the virtual resolution is. 

We'll see if this no-120Hz-at-full-resolution restriction pans out very soon, not that this is something that will bother the average user anyway. We ran a test and the uninitiated couldn't really tell the difference between 60Hz and 90Hz in regular usage though with 120Hz they might be a bit more pronounced.

Feanor
Reply

1. Feanor

Posts: 1425; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

So many articles and such a buzz for a feature that 99% of people will not even be able to notice. If this is the headline feature of the next Samsung Galaxy flagship, then indeed we have reached a level where -other than flexible sceeens- technology has plateaued.

posted on 1 hour ago

MsPooks
Reply

5. MsPooks

Posts: 298; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

It's the headline DISPLAY feature. But yes, it's getting way more articles than it deserves. I'm looking forward to camera features and whopper battery.

posted on 39 min ago

Well-Manicured-Man
Reply

8. Well-Manicured-Man

Posts: 725; Member since: Jun 16, 2015

120Hz is noticeable. I use an iPad Pro and once you go back to a 60Hz screen, everything will feel slower and less fluent. I am sure every consumer will notice the difference once he has used 120Hz for a week.

posted on 10 min ago

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

2. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 651; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

Im just going to turn it off and keep it at 60Hz and have the resolution at 1440p. That way I get the most out of the battery since tests have shown dropping resoution to 1080p from 1440p barely has any difference in battery life. https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/samsung-galaxy-s10-1080p-vs-1440p-battery-life-test-video-02-01-2020/

posted on 1 hour ago

DBozz
Reply

3. DBozz

Posts: 140; Member since: Sep 19, 2019

Otherway u can choose ur most favorite apps to run at 120hz... Thats wat Samsung is best at it tat to give freedom of making choices where every1else just lackin behind

posted on 1 hour ago

mohsin845
Reply

4. mohsin845

Posts: 50; Member since: Apr 05, 2014

Well Decided...

posted on 54 min ago

shield
Reply

7. shield

Posts: 888; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

No 108MPx all S20 Series, no 120Hz, rly Samsung?

posted on 21 min ago

Sooraj2
Reply

9. Sooraj2

Posts: 4; Member since: Jul 11, 2015

It should be adaptive. Dynamic 120 Hz 1440p for regular apps and ui and 120hz 1080p for games.

posted on 2 min ago

