Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs S10, S20 Ultra vs S10+, S20 vs S10e: Preliminary specs & features comparison

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Jan 13, 2020, 5:37 AM
With just a month left to unpacked, the buzz surrounding Samsung's upcoming crop of flagships is naturally getting stronger and stronger. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are getting unveiled on February 11 at the Samsung Unpacked event alongside a new foldable device (possibly the Galaxy Bloom). All in all, early February is shaping up to be a great month for Samsung, and we can't wait to see what the manufacturer has in store for us. 

But how will the old Galaxy phones compare against the new ones? There's still a month remaining, but we've got more than enough data to conjure a preliminary specs comparison of sorts, detailing the major differences between the new and the old generation of Galaxy devices.

Before we continue, however, we should probably clear some things about the naming. It seems the Galaxy S10e was an one-off, as the most affordable version of the next Galaxy S20-series is expected to simply carry the Galaxy S20 name. Moreover, it won't come with a flat display like the S10e, so it would be a direct successor to the regular Galaxy S10. The S20+ should then be considered a direct successor of the S10+, while the S20 Ultra would be in a league of its own.

TL;DR:



SpecsGalaxy S20-seriesGalaxy S10-series
DisplayGalaxy S20 - 6.2" 120Hz AMOLED
Galaxy S20+ - 6.7" 120Hz AMOLED
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 6.9" 120Hz AMOLED		Galaxy S10e - 5.8" Dynamic AMOLED
Galaxy S10 - 6.1" Dynamic AMOLED
Galaxy S10+ - 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED
ProcessorSnapdragon 865 (US version)
Exynos 990 (International version)		Snapdragon 855 (US version)
Exynos 9820 (International version)
MemoryGalaxy S20 - 8GB RAM
Galaxy S20+ 8GB RAM
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 8GB RAM		Galaxy S10e - 6GB/8GB RAM
Galaxy S10 - 8GB RAM
Galaxy S10+ 8GB/12GB RAM 
Galaxy S10 5G - 8GB RAM
StorageGalaxy S20 - 256GB
Galaxy S20+ - 256GB
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 256GB		Galaxy S10e - UFS 128/256 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10 - UFS 128/512 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10+ - UFS 128/512/1024 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10 5G - UFS 256/512 GB 
CameraGalaxy S20 - 12MP + 2X telephoto + ultra-wide
Galaxy S20+ - 12MP + 2X telephoto + ultra-wide + ToF
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 108MP + 48MP 5X + ultra-wide + two ToF sensors

Features: Video Spin, Vertical Panorama, Single Take Photo, Director's View, Night Hyperlapse, Bright Night, 		Galaxy S10e - 12MP + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10 - 12MP + 12MP 2X + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10+ - 12MP + 12MP 2X + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10 5G - 12MP + 12MP 2x + 16MP ultra-wide + ToF sensor
BatteryGalaxy S20 - 3,730mAh
Galaxy S20+ - 4,300mAh
Galaxy S20 Ultra  - 4,900mAh		Galaxy S10e - 3,100mAh
Galaxy S10 - 3,400mAh
Galaxy S10+ - 4,000mAh
Galaxy S10 5G - 4,500mAh 
ConnectivityGalaxy S20 - 5G + LTE
Galaxy S20+ - 5G + LTE
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 5G + LTE		Galaxy S10e - LTE
Galaxy S10 - LTE
Galaxy S10+ - LTE
Galaxy S10 5G - 5G + LTE

Design & Display



In terms of design, we expect the Galaxy S20 to closely follow the design language introduced by the Galaxy Note 10 back in summer 2019. A center-positioned punch hole to facilitate the venerable camera will be featured up and front. The broad draft was laid out by the Note 10-series, but it looks as if the Galaxy S20-series will further perfect and polish that newfangled design language.

The most stark difference would probably be the enormous camera island at the rear, which will house the multiple cameras - the main wide-angle, the ultra wide-angle, the telephoto, and the ToF sensor(s), depending on the model. The looks might put you off at first, but this year's Galaxy models could come with the most impressive set of cameras on a Galaxy so far. That said, the Galaxy S10 generation isn't that different, at least from a design perspective. They look just as premium in their glass-metal attire, with triple cameras, vibrant colors, and slick looks.



Displays are getting bigger all across the board. The regular Galaxy S20 is said to come with a 6.2" AMOLED display, likely with an aspect ratio of 19:9, which might work just fine thanks to the likely exceptional screen-to-body ratio that the flagship would sport.



That's a small bump over the S10's 6.1" AMOLED screen, but we doubt the S20 will be that much larger. However, the S20 Ultra will be quite the hefty phone thanks to the beefy battery, large 6.9-inch display, and the 5X/10X periscope camera setup that will be making the cut. Meanwhile, the S20+ will act as a neat middle-ground between the Galaxy S20 and the S20 Ultra: with a 6.7" display, it will introduce a big increase over the 6.4" Galaxy S10+.

However, the big change in the display section will be not display size itself, but refresh rate. The current industry standard of 60Hz for display refresh rate is about to get trumped on the next Galaxy generation and effectively doubled to 120Hz for a buttery-smooth experience that should be way more noticeable and useful than the middle gap of 90Hz, found on some devices like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Hardware


In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S20 series can be summarized with one word - more. We will be getting more of everything, including chipsets, memory, storage, and most importantly, battery life. Powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 865 and holding at least 8GB of RAM and hopefully 256GB of storage as a bare minimum, the new Galaxies are unlikely to leave you longing for more.

Compared to the tamer yet still capable hardware in the older Galaxy S10-series, the S20-series would come as a natural upgrade. As a refresher, the S10e, S10, and S10+ had top-tier hardware upon their launch - Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820, with 8GB of RAM in the base version (6 for the S10e), as well as 128GB of storage that was also expandable via an SD card. None of the new Galaxies are expected to have SD cards, following the footsteps laid out by the Note 10.

5G is currently anticipated on all US models thanks to the Snapdragon 865 chip, which supports 5G out of the box, whereas international models powered by the Exynos 990 are likely not getting 5G support. Here's a comparison between the Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 855.

  
Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 855+Apple A13
Production process7nm+ EUV7nm (TSMC N7P)7nm (TSMC FF)7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		1x 2.84GHz A77

3x 2.42GHz A77

4x 1.8GHz A55

1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz

3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz

4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUMali-G77 MP11Adreno 650 at 587MHzAdreno 640Apple custom quad-core
ModemExynos 5123 
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		X55 5G modem add-on

up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE		Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 316Mbps

X50 5G modem add-on		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, dual-core NPUYesYesYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps		8K HDR4K HDR10+4K HDR at 60fps
Misc.UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

LPDDR5 memory support

Single-camera up to 108MP

120Hz display refresh rate		LPDDR5 memory support4K HDR Bokeh Video

8K 360 VR video playback

Always-on noise cancellation

Dual-frequency GPS		Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

Camera



Cameras are expected to be the grand highlight of the Galaxy S20. First of all, all new Galaxies will be getting new camera sensors - the S20 and S20+ are likely getting improved 12MP sensors with big 1.8-micron pixels, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely getting the new 108MP camera sensor that would output 27MP images thanks to pixel binning. There might also be more variable aperture steps, additional ToF sensors for improved depth perception, greater zoom levels, and way more on the software front.

On the topic of cameras, the Galaxy S20 is set to have a 12MP main camera joined by a telephoto and an ultra wide-angle snapper. while the Galaxy S20+ is set to have te same setup but add a ToF camera sensor for good measure. Finally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come with the 108MP main camera that we already mentioned above, but add a 48MP 5X or 10X telephoto zoom that would allow for up to 100X hybrid digital zoom. A ultra wide-angle and two ToF camera sensors are also expected to make the cut at the rear of the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera island. 

All in all, quite an improvement over the humble Galaxy S10-series, which were the first to introduce ultra wide-angle cameras on a Galaxy flagship.


Price and release date expectations




The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will make their official debut on Tuesday, February 11, alongside the premium Galaxy S20 Ultra, the foldable Galaxy Bloom, and an updated pair of wireless earphones dubbed the Galaxy Buds.

Pricing should be more or less similar to the Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ at launch, with the traditional $50 price hike expected and possible. The Galaxy S20 is expected to start at $799 and be the most popular new Galaxy around, while the S20+ would most probably cost $999. Finally, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely carry a $1,099 price tag.

