Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 26, 2019, 10:06 AM

Less than one week since the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e designs were revealed completely, reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer is back with a new set of renders that show what's claimed to be the final design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11+.

Perhaps the most controversial camera design yet


This year has seen manufacturers adopt very different approaches when it comes to smartphone camera modules. Brands such as Huawei have settled for more acceptable layouts such as the P30 Pro's vertical setup or the Mate 30 Pro's circular module while the likes of Apple and Google have been heavily criticised for their square-shaped implementations. 

Samsung has remained on the more acceptable side of things throughout all of this, although the recent Galaxy S11 and S11e leaks did hint at something more unique for 2020. However, following today's CAD-based Galaxy S11+ renders leak, it seems Samsung might be aiming to create what's perhaps the most controversial rear camera design yet. 

From what can be gathered, the Galaxy S11+ features a whopping five camera on the rear. But unlike its smaller sibling which arranges them into a neat 'L,' this phone kind of just scatters them around. The central sensor is expected to be the highly anticipated 108-megapixel main camera while the one positioned in the top-right corner is likely an improved ultra-wide-angle sensor. 

As we move down the right side, two small holes which probably house a new laser autofocus system are visible. Sitting directly below these is yet another sensor which is probably the rumored 3D Time-of-Flight camera for improved portrait photography and AR content. The setup is completed by an LED flash and two other cameras positioned in the left corners. While nothing's confirmed yet, it's possible the Galaxy S11+ incorporates a dual-zoom system, meaning one of the sensors enables 2x optical zoom and the other offers 5x optical zoom through a periscope-like lens.

The massive camera is paired with a gigantic display 


Following in the footsteps of the standard Galaxy S11 and the cheaper Galaxy S11e, this larger smartphone sports an Infinity-O display complete with a punch hole in the middle. Fortunately, it's also paired with very slim side bezels and an impressively compact chin because, according to the data provided, the flagship features a huge 6.9-inch display which severely impacts its overall size. 


Specifically, the Galaxy S11+ measures in at 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm when the camera bump is accounted for. To compare, the dimensions of this year's 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ stand at 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm and those of the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10+ are 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm. The Galaxy S11+ will, therefore, be Samsung's biggest ever flagship by far at launch.

Elsewhere, Samsung has added an aluminum frame which is home to a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, a power button and volume rocker on the right, and a few microphones. Despite the phone's huge size, though, the South Korean giant couldn't find any room for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Premium internal hardware will complete the Galaxy S11+


Rather unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 internationally and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 in the US. Both chipsets will likely be coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, but microSD card expansion isn't guaranteed at this stage. 

Other features will probably include Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box, a massive battery that offers a capacity in the region of 4,800mAh, support for 45W fast charging, and 5G support as standard.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

12 Comments

aegislash
Reply

1. aegislash

Posts: 1531; Member since: Jan 27, 2015

The race for who can have the ugliest multi-cam module is on.

posted on 1 hour ago

TadTrickle
Reply

11. TadTrickle

Posts: 107; Member since: Apr 08, 2019

Hey, you asked for it. Ever since the smartphone boom, everyone now is a professional photographer. Critiquing every little thing about camera performance. So manufacturers are simply providing

posted on 16 min ago

pooma
Reply

2. pooma

Posts: 100; Member since: Oct 01, 2015

pixel 4 camera module on steroids

posted on 59 min ago

Fred3
Reply

3. Fred3

Posts: 581; Member since: Jan 16, 2018

Lol they're all over the place. Hopefully these cameras will make up for the looks lol.. I'm still getting one though

posted on 59 min ago

notfair
Reply

4. notfair

Posts: 765; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

So this is it now? We are seeing a race on which oem can put the most cameras on their phone? same as the megapixel race? from which I have seen it seems it;s starting again.

posted on 57 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

6. joshuaswingle

Posts: 653; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Next year will probably be a race for the most cameras and the most megapixels.

posted on 48 min ago

TheNane
Reply

5. TheNane

Posts: 1; Member since: 53 min ago

What in the bajeezus... Definitely need to go with black to help hide that monstrosity. Cameras better be AMAZING

posted on 49 min ago

TBomb
Reply

7. TBomb

Posts: 1659; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

I think OEMs are trying to make a phone that stands out since they all are starting to look and feel the same. That said, I don't really care for it on a physical looks level. But... looks is not a reason to buy/not buy a phone.

posted on 47 min ago

RevolutionA
Reply

8. RevolutionA

Posts: 467; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

That's an over-kill. No one would use a phone this way. Too much of anything is too bad

posted on 37 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

9. Elvis358

Posts: 259; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

And people thought that Iphone 11 pro and Pixel 4 have the ugliest camera design on the back!

posted on 36 min ago

darkkjedii
Reply

10. darkkjedii

Posts: 31582; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

A little too much, but no more than my Pro Max or the Pixel 4. As long as it’s outstanding to me. Bring on the Note 11+.

posted on 18 min ago

hazard1
Reply

12. hazard1

Posts: 239; Member since: Feb 11, 2017

There is no controversy....that design is awful!

posted on 7 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

best-smart-speakers-and-displays-in-2019
Best smart speakers and smart displays in 2019
samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?
samsung-galaxy-s11-5g-benchmark-scores-specs-performance
Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-sales-forecasts-2020
The iPhone 12 and 5G might lead to a huge sales super cycle for Apple
Galaxy-S11-camera-specs-release-date-100-zoom
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Popular stories

motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.