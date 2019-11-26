The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders





Less than one week since the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e designs were revealed completely, reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer is back with a new set of renders that show what's claimed to be the final design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11+.

Perhaps the most controversial camera design yet





This year has seen manufacturers adopt very different approaches when it comes to smartphone camera modules. Brands such as Huawei have settled for more acceptable layouts such as the P30 Pro's vertical setup or the Mate 30 Pro's circular module while the likes of Apple and Google have been heavily criticised for their square-shaped implementations.





Samsung has remained on the more acceptable side of things throughout all of this, although the recent Galaxy S11 and S11e leaks did hint at something more unique for 2020. However, following today's CAD-based Galaxy S11+ renders leak, it seems Samsung might be aiming to create what's perhaps the most controversial rear camera design yet.





From what can be gathered, the Galaxy S11+ features a whopping five camera on the rear. But unlike its smaller sibling which arranges them into a neat 'L,' this phone kind of just scatters them around. The central sensor is expected to be the highly anticipated 108-megapixel main camera while the one positioned in the top-right corner is likely an improved ultra-wide-angle sensor.





As we move down the right side, two small holes which probably house a new laser autofocus system are visible. Sitting directly below these is yet another sensor which is probably the rumored 3D Time-of-Flight camera for improved portrait photography and AR content. The setup is completed by an LED flash and two other cameras positioned in the left corners. While nothing's confirmed yet, it's possible the Galaxy S11+ incorporates a dual-zoom system, meaning one of the sensors enables 2x optical zoom and the other offers 5x optical zoom through a periscope-like lens.

The massive camera is paired with a gigantic display





Following in the footsteps of the standard Galaxy S11 and the cheaper Galaxy S11e, this larger smartphone sports an Infinity-O display complete with a punch hole in the middle. Fortunately, it's also paired with very slim side bezels and an impressively compact chin because, according to the data provided, the flagship features a huge 6.9-inch display which severely impacts its overall size.









Specifically, the Galaxy S11+ measures in at 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm when the camera bump is accounted for. To compare, the dimensions of this year's 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ stand at 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm and those of the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10+ are 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm. The Galaxy S11+ will, therefore, be Samsung's biggest ever flagship by far at launch.





Elsewhere, Samsung has added an aluminum frame which is home to a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, a power button and volume rocker on the right, and a few microphones. Despite the phone's huge size, though, the South Korean giant couldn't find any room for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Premium internal hardware will complete the Galaxy S11+





Rather unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 internationally and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 in the US. Both chipsets will likely be coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, but microSD card expansion isn't guaranteed at this stage.





Other features will probably include Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box, a massive battery that offers a capacity in the region of 4,800mAh, support for 45W fast charging, and 5G support as standard.



