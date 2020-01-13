Samsung Galaxy S20 breakdown: three models will support 5G, the rest will run on 4G





The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform will be powering the Galaxy S20 series everywhere except for Europe; units in the latter continent will have Samsung's own Exynos 990 SoC under the hood. Because the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform supports the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, it would appear that the 4G Galaxy S20 and 4G Galaxy S20+ will be equipped with the Exynos 990. It also would seem that all Galaxy S20 Ultra models will sport the Snapdragon 865 inside. Whether this means that the top-of-the-line model won't be available in Europe isn't totally clear. More on this later.



The Galaxy S20 units powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset will support 5G







Based on leaked specs, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is expected to carry a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display. The Galaxy S20+ 5G will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel and the Galaxy S20 5G should sport a 6.2 -inch AMOLED display. All three will have a punch-hole in front. The basic configuration of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will feature 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. On the other two models, you should expect the basic configuration to feature 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The battery on the Galaxy 20 Ultra 5G will reportedly weigh in at 4900mAh with a 4300mAh battery keeping the lights running on the Galaxy 20+ 5G. A 3730 mAh capacity battery should be found in the Galaxy S20 5G.





The cameras on the back of the Galaxy 20 Ultra 5G should include the much talked about 108MP sensor that employs 9:1 binning for sharp, low-noise 12MP images. There will be a 48MP periscope "Space Zoom" delivering up to 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid digital zoom. We shouldn't forget the ultra-wide camera and the Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor either. The cameras on the back of the Galaxy S 20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 5G will include a 12MP primary, a telephoto camera, and ultra-wide camera and a ToF depth sensor.





The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G could be priced at $1,099 and up. We expect to see a price tag of $999 and up for the Galaxy S20+ 5G and $799 and up for the Galaxy S20 5G. The phones could be released on March 6th.









As we pointed out, the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform supports the Snapdragon X55 modem. The latter will work with both ultra-high mmWave 5G spectrum and sub-6GHz spectrum. This means that the 5G Galaxy S20 phones will work with Verizon's 5G network, T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, AT&T's consumer and business 5G offerings and Sprint's 5G service.





The other day, we told you that test firmware for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G had the 2K 120Hz refresh rate removed from the phone, although the option was still available for FHD mode. Also missing from the firmware was the Director's View feature for the camera that allows a user to lock in on a subject while recording a video. It also allows the user to switch the lenses used while making a video. The information came from reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) and he even admitted that out of all of his leaks, this is the one that he is most unsure about. It is possible that Samsung removed these features to keep them away from scrutiny until the phone is officially announced next month.





Consumers seem to be focusing the most on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G model. That might not be surprising when you consider how feature-packed this device is going to be.

