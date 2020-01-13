Samsung Galaxy S20 breakdown: three models will support 5G, the rest will run on 4G
According to a tweet from XDA's Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), we can expect five individual new Galaxy S20 models to be introduced by Samsung on February 11th. Those models include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
The Galaxy S20 units powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset will support 5G
The cameras on the back of the Galaxy 20 Ultra 5G should include the much talked about 108MP sensor that employs 9:1 binning for sharp, low-noise 12MP images. There will be a 48MP periscope "Space Zoom" delivering up to 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid digital zoom. We shouldn't forget the ultra-wide camera and the Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor either. The cameras on the back of the Galaxy S 20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 5G will include a 12MP primary, a telephoto camera, and ultra-wide camera and a ToF depth sensor.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G could be priced at $1,099 and up. We expect to see a price tag of $999 and up for the Galaxy S20+ 5G and $799 and up for the Galaxy S20 5G. The phones could be released on March 6th.
As we pointed out, the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform supports the Snapdragon X55 modem. The latter will work with both ultra-high mmWave 5G spectrum and sub-6GHz spectrum. This means that the 5G Galaxy S20 phones will work with Verizon's 5G network, T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, AT&T's consumer and business 5G offerings and Sprint's 5G service.
The other day, we told you that test firmware for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G had the 2K 120Hz refresh rate removed from the phone, although the option was still available for FHD mode. Also missing from the firmware was the Director's View feature for the camera that allows a user to lock in on a subject while recording a video. It also allows the user to switch the lenses used while making a video. The information came from reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) and he even admitted that out of all of his leaks, this is the one that he is most unsure about. It is possible that Samsung removed these features to keep them away from scrutiny until the phone is officially announced next month.
Consumers seem to be focusing the most on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G model. That might not be surprising when you consider how feature-packed this device is going to be.
3 Comments
1. androiduser
Posts: 545; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. Boss573303
Posts: 3; Member since: Jan 17, 2018
posted on 19 min ago 0
3. Gryffin
Posts: 90; Member since: Dec 19, 2018
posted on 3 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):