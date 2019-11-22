Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras

A Galaxy Note 10-inspired design that ditches the headphone jack



Suggesting Samsung is aiming to create a unified smartphone lineup in 2020, the Galaxy S11, much like the upcoming Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 , looks set to adopt a redesigned front panel that's inspired by the current-generation Galaxy Note 10 . It uses an Infinity-O display which features a centered punch hole paired with extremely thin side bezels, an impressively small top bezel, and a chin that's been significantly reduced.



Like every Samsung flagship since 2017, next year's Galaxy S11 also features curved edges on either side of the screen. These are accompanied by an updated aluminum frame which retains the typical antenna lines but is thinner than usual, something that has forced Samsung to add a thicker area on the right side to better accommodate the power key and volume rocker.

Additionally, a microphone has been added to the top of the phone and the bottom features a USB-C port and speaker. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S11 will also mark the end of an era because, as today's renders indicate, it doesn't feature the popular 3.5mm headphone jack.

Five rear cameras sit inside a new rectangular module