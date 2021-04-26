Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Official

The Galaxy M12, Samsung's newest entry-level smartphone, costs less than $200

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 26, 2021, 8:04 AM
The Galaxy M12, Samsung's newest entry-level smartphone, costs less than $200
Samsung recently revealed a brand new affordable smartphone, the Galaxy M12. After the success of the Galaxy M11 and M21, Samsung hopes that the Galaxy M12 will be at least just as popular, and looking at the phone's specs, this might be the perfect candidate.

First off, the Galaxy M12 introduced this month is not to be confused with the Galaxy M12 model launched in India back in March. Although they look similar and have many specs in common, they are different devices.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for purchase in Europe starting April 30 for €180/£160, but we expect Samsung to launch it in other countries too. If the Galaxy M12 will be introduced in the United States, it will probably cost $180 outright.

As far as the specs go, the Galaxy M12 is a very decent entry-level smartphone, mostly thanks to the 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850 processor and massive 5,000 mAh battery. Since it's one of Samsung's cheapest handsets, it only packs 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage, but that should be enough for what the Galaxy M12 wants to be.

Another appealing aspect is the 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display (90Hz refresh rate), but the quad-camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP) is certainly one of the phone's key selling points. Of course, the Galaxy M12 ships with Android 11 onboard, so you'll get the latest version of Google's OS right out of the box.

