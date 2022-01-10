Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung
has been quite aggressive when it comes to delivering Android 12 updates, as multiple Galaxy devices have been upgraded in a very short amount of time. After bringing most of its flagships to Android 12, Samsung is now turning its focus on the rest of the mid-range and older top-tier phones.
After Samsung updated the Galaxy A72
and A52 last week, we have yet another surprise for fans of the brand. SamMobile
reports the Galaxy Fold 5G is now eligible for the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. The foldable smartphone that made it to market two years ago is now getting its last major Android OS update.
According to the cited source, the Galaxy Fold 5G Android 12 update is rolling out in the UK at the moment, and it’s expected to make it to other countries in the coming days.
Alongside all the new feature and improvements coming with the Android 12 update, Galaxy Fold 5G users will also get the January 2022 security patch, a very important addition to its software since it addresses many privacy-related issues.
It’s just a matter of time before the non-5G
Galaxy Fold will be get its own Android 12 update too, so if you’re using this particular model, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer.