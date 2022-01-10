Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
Samsung has been quite aggressive when it comes to delivering Android 12 updates, as multiple Galaxy devices have been upgraded in a very short amount of time. After bringing most of its flagships to Android 12, Samsung is now turning its focus on the rest of the mid-range and older top-tier phones.

After Samsung updated the Galaxy A72 and A52 last week, we have yet another surprise for fans of the brand. SamMobile reports the Galaxy Fold 5G is now eligible for the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. The foldable smartphone that made it to market two years ago is now getting its last major Android OS update.

According to the cited source, the Galaxy Fold 5G Android 12 update is rolling out in the UK at the moment, and it’s expected to make it to other countries in the coming days.

Alongside all the new feature and improvements coming with the Android 12 update, Galaxy Fold 5G users will also get the January 2022 security patch, a very important addition to its software since it addresses many privacy-related issues.

It’s just a matter of time before the non-5G Galaxy Fold will be get its own Android 12 update too, so if you’re using this particular model, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Fold specs
Samsung Galaxy Fold specs
$1053 eBay $1380 Newegg
  • Display 7.3 inches 2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut
The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual
-$200
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless